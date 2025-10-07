DOJ Attorney Refusing to Prosecute NY AG Letitia James

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Another federal prosecutor is reportedly refusing to enforce federal law by threatening not to seek a grand jury indictment against New York Attorney General Letitia James, who has been accused of mortgage fraud.

The prosecutor, Elizabeth Yusi, allegedly told colleagues that she cannot find probable cause of a federal crime in James’s case, according to a story leaked to MSNBC on Monday.

Stories like this could potentially be used by James’s attorneys if she is ever called before a federal grand jury, giving them ground to argue that the investigation is politically motivated.

MSNBC reported that Yusi is likely to be fired for her refusal to pursue the case.

The case involves a Virginia home James purchased and allegedly falsely claimed as her primary residence, according to Bill Pulte, director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency.

“Letitia James has, in multiple instances, falsified bank documents and property records to acquire government backed assistance and loans, and more favorable loan terms,” FHFA Director William Pulte said in an April 15 letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi and Deputy AG Todd Blanche.

The willingness of some federal prosecutors to protect certain public officials stands in stark contrast to the aggressive tactics used against Republicans.

Figures like President Donald Trump, former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, Steve Bannon and John Eastman have all faced indictments.

James infamously promised on the campaign trail in 2018 that she’d target Donald Trump if elected attorney general. After taking office, she launched a lengthy and broad investigation into Trump and his organization, accusing him of inflating his finances and property values to secure favorable loans.