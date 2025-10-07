Tuesday, October 7, 2025

DOJ Attorney Refusing to Prosecute NY AG Letitia James

'Letitia James has, in multiple instances, falsified bank documents and property records to acquire government backed assistance and loans, and more favorable loan terms...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Letitia James
New York Attorney General Letitia James / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Another federal prosecutor is reportedly refusing to enforce federal law by threatening not to seek a grand jury indictment against New York Attorney General Letitia James, who has been accused of mortgage fraud.

The prosecutor, Elizabeth Yusi, allegedly told colleagues that she cannot find probable cause of a federal crime in James’s case, according to a story leaked to MSNBC on Monday.

Stories like this could potentially be used by James’s attorneys if she is ever called before a federal grand jury, giving them ground to argue that the investigation is politically motivated.

MSNBC reported that Yusi is likely to be fired for her refusal to pursue the case.

The case involves a Virginia home James purchased and allegedly falsely claimed as her primary residence, according to Bill Pulte, director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency.

“Letitia James has, in multiple instances, falsified bank documents and property records to acquire government backed assistance and loans, and more favorable loan terms,” FHFA Director William Pulte said in an April 15 letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi and Deputy AG Todd Blanche.

The willingness of some federal prosecutors to protect certain public officials stands in stark contrast to the aggressive tactics used against Republicans.

Figures like President Donald Trump, former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, Steve Bannon and John Eastman have all faced indictments.

James infamously promised on the campaign trail in 2018 that she’d target Donald Trump if elected attorney general. After taking office, she launched a lengthy and broad investigation into Trump and his organization, accusing him of inflating his finances and property values to secure favorable loans.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Whoopi Says People Should Do Blackface to Protest ICE
Next article
Israel is Paying Up to $4.1M to Brainwash Americans With VR, Target Churches With ‘Geofencing’ Ads

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com