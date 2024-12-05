Quantcast
Thursday, December 5, 2024

Sleepy Joe Strikes Again: Biden Falls Asleep at World Summit

'A corrupt and devious liar, a shame to the decent people of America...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) It’s clear that outgoing and embattled President Joe Biden no longer cares about public perception—using his pardon power to put his son above the law and now openly dozing off in front of world leaders. 

Biden was caught in a now-viral video seemingly asleep while resting his head on his hand during a summit in Angola.

Seated next to the sleepy president were the leaders of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Tanzania and Zambia, as well as the Africa Finance Corporation. 

The summit sought to raise funds for a project to connect the African continent and boost its declining growth. Biden pledged a staggering $600 million in taxpayer dollars for the so-called rail plan. 

“Africa has been left behind for much too long… but not anymore,” Biden claimed, his voice raspy. “Africa is the future. I’m not being solicitous.” 

Despite the ambitious U.S.-funded project, Biden’s nap drew the most attention.

“Who’s running the country?” asked Republican official Jake Schneider, one of the first to share the video online. 

“President Biden isn’t even trying to fake it anymore. No need to count sheep here. Dude went straight snoozing,” one user wrote, sharing a screenshot of Biden seemingly asleep. 

Irish personality Chay Bowes similarly rebuked Biden on X, calling him “the singularly most useless and destructive” U.S. president in generations. 

“Literally sleeps his way through a meeting with African leaders,” Bowes added. “A corrupt and devious liar, a shame to the decent people of America.”

Podcast host Chad Prather quipped that Biden would sleep “through the inauguration” of President-elect Donald Trump. 

Biden’s nap comes less than four months after he was forced to renounce the Democratic nomination amid leftist concerns that, at 81, he would inadvertently pave the way for a Trump second term. 

The White House tried to shield the president from viral videos exposing him as confused, startled, limping and walking stiffly.  

The cover-up unraveled after Americans directly witnessed Biden repeatedly stumble over his words during the first debate with the more energetic Donald Trump. 

While Biden exited the race in disgrace and endorsed his equally unpopular vice president, Kamala Harris, Trump emerged victorious in the 2024 election, sweeping all battleground states and gaining ground across nearly all the country’s counties. 

