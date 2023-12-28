White Teens Stabbed in NYC by Black Man Who Wants ‘All White People Dead’

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) A black man with a criminal history stabbed two white teenage girls on Christmas morning while they were eating their breakfast with their parents at a Grand Central Terminal restaurant in New York City — after ranting that he wanted “all white people dead.”

The 14- and 16-year-old tourists from Paraguay were attacked at Tartinery in the Grand Central Dining Concourse around 11:25 a.m. on Dec. 25, 2023, and suffered non-life-threatening stab wounds, police and other sources told the New York Post.

“I want all the white people dead. I want to sit next to the cra**ers,” the attacker, Steven Hutcherson, 36, yelled, police sources said.

After that, he attacked the teenagers, plunging a knife into the older sister’s back, nicking her lungs, and stabbing the younger sister in the thigh, the sources said.

Hutcherson — a mentally ill person who was previously arrested 17 times, according to law enforcement sources — popped up at the restaurant and said he wanted a table but wasn’t going to order anything, staffers informed the Post.

The staffers then added that when they told him that they wouldn’t serve him at the restaurant, he became irate and pointed to the victims’ family, arguing that they weren’t eating anything at the time. The attacker then grabbed a knife and attacked the girls.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority [MTA] said that nearby transit police officers rushed over in less than a minute, with Hutcherson dropping the knife as soon as they arrived.

“Everyone was just running,” a veteran MTA employee who witnessed the “chaotic” incident said on Dec. 26, 2023.

The Post reported that Hutcherson was booked on felony counts of attempted murder, assault, criminal possession of a weapon and misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child.

Hutcherson was awaiting arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court on Dec. 26, 2023.

The New York City Fire Department Bureau of Emergency Medical Services took the girls, who were staying at a nearby Midtown hotel, to Bellevue Hospital to be treated for their injuries.

One of the hotel workers said that the girls were released from the hospital later on the same day when they were stabbed, adding that they now “are OK.”