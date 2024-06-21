White, Male Disney VP Admits Company Won’t Hire Anymore White Men

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) The O’Keefe Media Group released its new undercover video, in which Disney’s senior vice president and team lead admitted that the far-left company discriminates against white men.

Michael Giordano said the corporation discriminates against white men purely based on their race and sex, James O’Keefe revealed in his latest video.

BREAKING: Senior Vice President at The Walt Disney Company details discriminatory hiring practices: "Nobody else is going to tell you this, but they're not considering any white males for the job," says Michael Giordano, a Vice President of Business affairs, "there’s no way we’re… pic.twitter.com/IMOsFOLKro — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) June 20, 2024

The news came after multiple examples of anti-white- and anti-male rhetoric had infiltrated every major institution in this country, including entertainment, like movies and TV shows.

“I have friends in HR and I have friends in other divisions. And they’re like, ‘Look, nobody else is going to tell you this, Mike, but they’re not considering any white males for the job,’” Giordano told the undercover journalist.

He then mentioned how being a white man prevents him from being promoted.

“As far as Disney is concerned, I am a white male and that’s not who they’re looking to promote at the moment,” Giordano said.

The anti-white racism in the company became so blatant that even biracial people may not be hired for the job if they look too white.

“We wanted to hire somebody in the department… who was half black but didn’t like, appear half black and there was a creative executive who was like ‘We’re not, like, that’s not, that’s not what’s wanted.’ They wanted somebody in meetings who would appear a certain way and he wasn’t gonna bring that to the meeting,” he said.

Even though racism against white people is accepted and celebrated in this society, Disney still decided to avoid lawsuits by using euphemistic terminology.

“[The company allegedly uses] code words and buzzwords that are used to explain what they’re looking for… so it’s not like a legally actionable thing,” Giordano said, adding that Disney would eventually be sued for its shameless racism against white people.

Additionally, O’Keefe reported that the company awards bonuses to executives based on whether they recruited enough non-white employees.