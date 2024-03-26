White House Gaslights Americans Again, Says It Won’t Let GOP ‘Defund the Police’

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) The White House decided to gaslight Americans by accusing House Republicans of defunding the police while claiming that Joe Biden will protect law enforcement and support crime-reducing programs.

The comments came after the House Republican Study Committee (RSC) released its Fiscal Year 2025 budget proposal that was titled “Fiscal Sanity to Save America,” Fox News reported.

“Conservatives support our men and women in blue but should question whether the government should involve itself in state and local law enforcement, even if it is only a matter of funding,” the budget proposal said.

The White House criticized the RSC for its proposal to reduce funding for Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS), a program that was created back in the 1990s to support state and local law enforcement agencies with expenses like salaries, court programs and juvenile justice programs.

“Violent crime surged under President Biden’s predecessor, but this president immediately fought back and has now reversed that trend with a historic reduction in crime,” White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates said.

He also gaslighted the public by saying that Biden took “unprecedented action to hire waves of police officers, invest in crime effective crime reduction strategies and mental health services.”

“Joe Biden won’t let Congressional Republicans defund the police, abolish law enforcement agencies like the FBI, gut crime prevention or rollback landmark legislation critical to the fight against gun crime,” Bates said.

The White House also promoted Biden’s American Rescue Plan by saying that communities all over the United States have been able to invest more than $15 billion “to keep their communities safe and prevent crime.”

“These include investments to avoid cuts to police budgets, hire more police officers for safe, effective and accountable community policing, ensure first responders have the equipment they need to do their jobs and expand community violence intervention and prevention programs,” the White House said.