Boston Surrenders Soldiers’ Home to Invading ‘Newcomer’ Army

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Leftist officials in Boston started preparing to hand over the city’s Old Chelsea Soldiers’ Home to house illegal aliens while Gov. Maura Healey’s, D–Mass., administration looks for more places to house those who are legally not even supposed to be in the country.

Healey’s office said that currently established shelters are “over capacity,” so the Soldiers’ Home facility will be the next that will be put to use to house illegals, Breitbart reported.

The city officials said that about 100 families of illegals will soon be housed at the facility, while also adding that they instituted a new requirement that illegals applying to stay in the shelters must sign up for state programs that aim to transition them out of reliance on state assistance, the news source added.

“We have said for months now that our system is at capacity, and we do not have the space, providers or funding to continue expanding. This new certification policy is a responsible step to address the capacity constraints at our safety-net sites. Families will need to demonstrate that they’ve taken action to get on a path toward independence and out of shelter,” Emergency Assistance Director Scott Rice said.

The illegals who are currently staying in the United States and applying for the program will be required to look for work or participate in training programs while hundreds more illegals are still on the way into the city.

Boston officials have been struggling with the influx of illegals because of the Biden administration’s reckless immigration policy. However, instead of supporting the idea of the deportation of illegals, the city officials suggested that private citizens should allow illegal families to live in their homes.

In addition to that, they also redirected millions of dollars in city services to care for illegals.

Many residents of Boston, however, despite overwhelmingly voting for the Democrats, didn’t accept the new immigration policy, criticizing the city for housing illegals in community centers and Logan International Airport.