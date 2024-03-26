Elon Musk: U.S. is ‘Toast’ Without ‘Red Wave’

(Headline USA) Billionaire Elon Musk said this week that the U.S. will be “toast” unless there’s a “red wave” in November’s election.

“I voted 100% Dem until a few years ago,” Musk tweeted. “Now, I think we need a red wave or America is toast.”

Musk made a similar comment during his recent sit-down with Don Lemon, telling the ousted CNN host that four more years of President Joe Biden’s policies would “doom” the U.S.

“There is either a red wave this November or America is doomed. Imagine four more years of this getting worse,” he said.

The Tesla founder has become increasingly outspoken in support of Republican Party positions, especially on immigration and the economy. But these views are actually “centrist,” he argued last week.

“This is a battle to the death with the anti-civilizational woke mind virus,” Musk wrote.

“My positions are centrist,” he added, before listing five core values that even most leftists would have supported anytime prior to 2016.

“Secure borders. Safe & clean cities. Don’t bankrupt America with spending. Racism against any race is wrong. No sterilization below age of consent,” he wrote. “Is this right-wing?”

Musk publicly announced his support for the GOP in May 2022, calling the Democratic Party the “party of division and hate.”

The day before the 2022 midterms, he encouraged others to switch to voting red, saying, “Shared power curbs the worst excesses of both parties, therefore I recommend voting for a Republican Congress, given that the Presidency is Democratic.”

In recent months, Musk has become even more openly critical of the Biden administration, which he said was trying to establish a “one-party state” through illegal immigration.

“Biden’s strategy is very simple,” Musk tweeted last month. “Get as many illegals in the country as possible. Legalize them to create a permanent majority – a one-party state. That is why they are encouraging so much illegal immigration. Simple, yet effective.”