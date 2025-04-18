Friday, April 18, 2025

White House COVID Website Now Tells Truth about Lab Leak Theory

Posted by Ken Silva
Wuhan
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology. / PHOTO: AP

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) A federal website that used to feature the mainstream narrative on COVID-19 has been transformed into a page supporting the theory that the pandemic originated with a lab leak.

The covid.gov website shows a photo of President Donald Trump walking between the words “lab” and “leak” under a White House heading. It mentions that Wuhan, China, where the coronavirus first began spreading, is home to a research lab with a history of conducting virus research with “inadequate biosafety levels.”

The web page also accuses Dr. Anthony Fauci, the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, of pushing a “preferred narrative” that COVID-19 originated in nature.

The origins of COVID have been disputed for years, but the FBI and some other intelligence officials had surmised since early 2020 that it likely came from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

As has been widely documented, the FBI concluded with “moderate confidence”in 2020 that COVID likely originated from a lab leak. Three scientists at the National Center for Medical Intelligence, part of the Pentagon’s Defense Intelligence Agency, also reportedly concluded that “Covid-19 was manipulated in a laboratory in a risky research effort.”

However, those findings never made it to the desk of President Joe Biden, according to a Wall Street Journal article from last December. The Journal’s article focused on what’s been deemed the “90-day sprint”—when Biden ordered his intelligence agencies to conduct an expedited study into Covid’s origins.

“The intelligence officials who briefed Biden in August 2021 at the White House all wore masks to protect them against the still-raging pandemic, as did the president. The participants included [Avril] Haines, the president’s top intelligence official, and Murphy, from the National Intelligence Council. They were accompanied by another analyst from Haines’s office and a technical expert from the Central Intelligence Agency,” the Journal reported.

“Since the National Intelligence Council was among proponents of the zoonotic theory, and the CIA, like two other agencies, had declined to take a stand either way, the makeup of the briefing meant that no proponents of the lab leak theory were present.”

The Journal also reported that the National Center for Medical Intelligence’s findings weren’t included in the DIA’s final report on the matter.

Multiple COVID-era health officials have flip-flopped on the lab-leak theory in recent years.

Former National Institutes of Health director Dr. Francis Collins, for instance, reportedly admitted in January 2024 that the COVID-19 lab-leak hypothesis is plausible—a drastic reversal for a scientist who was involved in attempts to suppress information that COVID may have leaked from a lab.

Dr. Collins further admitted that the “6 feet apart” social distancing recommendation promoted by federal health officials was likely not based on any science or data.

Dr. Collins’s interview with the Coronavirus Subcommittee follows a 14-hour interview of former NIH head Anthony Fauci, who also admitted to the lab-leak theory’s plausibility.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

