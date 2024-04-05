White House Continues to Defend Jill Biden’s ‘Work Husband’ Despite Harassment Allegations

(Headline USA) The White House refused to answer a question this week over whether first lady Jill Biden was shielding an aide from an investigation into sexual harassment allegations against him, the New York Post reported.

Anthony Bernal, whom Biden has reportedly dubbed her “work husband,” was accused last month of verbally harassing his colleagues and creating a toxic work environment.

When asked about the allegations, White House press secretary Karine Jean–Pierre defended Bernal.

“I don’t know who your sources are so I can’t—just with all due respect—I can’t speak to that… I mean, they’re blind sources,” Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing.

“What I can speak to is you saw a statement from our Chief of Staff Jeff Zients saying [the allegations] are ‘unfounded,’” she continued. “You saw a very strong statement from Anthony himself… and he said the same.”

Pressed again on whether the allegations against Bernal would at least warrant an investigation, Jean-Pierre said, “I cannot speak to personnel investigations here or anything like that. That is not something I will ever speak to. And I’m not saying there is one—I’m just saying that I will never, I cannot speak to that and that’s not something that I can do.”

She went on to describe Bernal as a “friend” and “colleague that I respect.”

In his statement last month, Zients dismissed the allegations against Bernal as “unfounded.” However, there has been no recorded investigation into them.

At least three anonymous former colleagues of Bernal’s, including one in the Biden White House, accused Bernal of repeatedly making inappropriate comments about his colleagues’ appearances.

The openly gay staffer allegedly speculated about the penis sizes of his colleagues, including political aides and Secret Service agents.

At one point, Bernal allegedly told a colleague he had a small penis during a dispute. On another occasion, he allegedly commented on a “staffer’s bulge in his khakis.”

The sources said Bernal’s close relationship with Jill Biden has likely shielded him from any repercussions.