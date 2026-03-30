Monday, March 30, 2026

Military Building ‘Massive Complex’ Beneath White House Ballroom

Former Vice President Dick Cheney was rushed to the underground bunker during the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks...

Posted by Ken Silva
Rose Garden renovations
Contractors who damaged the limestone during renovations of the White House Rose Garden are caught on surveillance footage. / IMAGE: @realdonaldtrump via Truth Social

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The East Wing ballroom isn’t the only major construction project underway at the White House. President Donald Trump revealed Sunday that the military is building a “massive complex” underneath the property.

“The military is building a massive complex under the ballroom, and that’s under construction, and we’re doing very well,” Trump told journalists on Air Force One, as reported by NBC News. “So we’re ahead of schedule.”

Trump added that “the ballroom essentially becomes a shed for what’s being built under.”

Information about the military complex was previously hinted at in court documents. Last December, the Justice Department opposed a lawsuit that sought to halt the $400 million ballroom project. The DOJ explained that halting the project would harm national security because it would interrupt “below-grade construction” was happening. A Secret Service official also submitted a signed affidavit, swearing that a pause in the construction would harm national security.

A judge allowed the project to proceed.

The East Wing, previously called the East Terrace, was first built in 1902 under President Theodore Roosevelt. It was reportedly rebuilt during Franklin D. Roosevelt’s presidency to conceal a new underground emergency bunker.

Former Vice President Dick Cheney was rushed to the underground bunker during the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Trump was also taken there when protestors threatened to storm the White House in the summer of 2020.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

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