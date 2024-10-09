Quantcast
Wednesday, October 9, 2024

Whistleblower: Secret Service Denying DHS Auditors Access to Trump Events

'The whistleblower alleges that the Secret Service denied access to DHS auditors because the former president is not receiving the full level of protective assets for all of his events, and Secret Service leadership wants to obscure or simply conceal this fact...'

Posted by Ken Silva
U.S. Secret Service Acting Director Ronald Rowe, left, and FBI Deputy Director Paul Abbate testify before a Joint Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs and Senate Committee on the Judiciary hearing examining the security failures leading to the assassination attempt on Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump, Tuesday, July 30, 2024 in Washington. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf)

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) A Secret Service whistleblower has alleged that the agency is blocking Homeland Security auditors from accessing all of Donald Trump’s campaign events, in an attempt to hide the fact that Trump isn’t receiving sufficient protection.

The whistleblower’s disclosure was revealed by Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., on Tuesday in a letter he sent to Secret Service Acting Director Ronald Rowe.

“A Secret Service whistleblower has alleged to my office that Secret Service headquarters blocked several auditors from the Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General (OIG) from accessing recent Trump campaign events. The whistleblower alleges that the Secret Service denied access to DHS auditors because the former president is not receiving the full level of protective assets for all of his events, and Secret Service leadership wants to obscure or simply conceal this fact,” Hawley told Rowe.

“The whistleblower alleges Secret Service leadership is permitting OIG auditors only at select events—such as a recent rally in North Carolina where former President Trump receives the full level of protective assets, to create the impression he is receiving this level of protection at all times, when in fact he is not.”

Hawley pointed out that Rowe has claimed that Trump is receiving “the highest level of Secret Service protection” and that “he’s getting everything.” Hawley asked Rowe to confirm whether that’s actually true, and to respond to the whistleblower’s allegations.

Hawley’s letter comes about two weeks after Trump was forced  to cancel an outdoor rally set for the key battleground state of Wisconsin, due to the Secret Service denying him resources to secure the event. On the same night of Rowe’s remarks, his Secret Service secured a rally for Vice President Kamala Harris in Madison, Wisconsin.

According to a Secret Service whistleblower, the agency recently told the Trump campaign that it lacked sufficient assets to secure a potential campaign rally in Wisconsin for the former president.

Other whistleblowers allege that failure to provide protection for a major public event is highly unusual, and that a sitting president would never be denied resources in this way, according to a Sept. 24 letter from Hawley, who’s accused Rowe of election interference.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

