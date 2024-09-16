‘Whistleblower Report’ Reveals Bombshell New Info on Butler Trump Shooting

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., revealed new information about the July 13 assassination attempt on Donald Trump in a “whistleblower report” his office released Monday.

Hawley’s report summarized the whistleblower disclosures his office has received since July 13, most of them which have been reported on by Headline USA. The report also includes new info, such as the fact that Trump was apparently taken to an unsecured hospital after he was grazed in the year by gunman Thomas Crooks.

“The hospital site where former President Trump received treatment after the shooting was poorly secured. The Secret Service site agent responsible for hospital security did not know what was going on and could not answer basic questions about site security,” Hawley’s report said of Butler Memorial Hospital.

🚨🚨 NEW – Following the latest assassination attempt on ⁦⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩, I’m releasing a comprehensive Whistleblower Report on the multiple failures of Secret Service & DHS – including new allegations & numerous unanswered questions due to USSS stonewalling pic.twitter.com/Rxcim9N05U — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) September 16, 2024

The report also revealed that Secret Service intelligence units—teams of Secret Service agents paired with state and local law enforcement to handle reports of suspicious persons—were absent from the Butler rally.

“Deployment of these units would have mitigated poor communication between different law enforcement components, which has emerged as one of the core operational failures of the day,” Hawley said in his report.

The final new revelation from Hawley was about the infamous unnamed Secret Service agent in charge of securing the Butler rally site. According to Hawley, that agent failed a key examination during her federal law enforcement training to become a Secret Service agent, and was known to be a low-caliber agent.

Hawley previously listed the lead agent’s terrible decisions, including allowing flags and other campaign materials around Trump’s podium—which obstructed the views of Secret Service agents, he said.

Furthermore, the Secret Service did not check IDs when issuing credentials that authorize access to restricted areas of the site, contrary to typical practice, according to Hawley.

Along with revealing new whistleblower disclosures, Hawley also said in his report that the Secret Service and DHS have refused to provide him with answers he and the public seek about July 13. In some cases, the Secret Service has outright refused to provide him with info, he said.

“Two months have now elapsed since former President Donald J. Trump was nearly assassinated. And the American people still know far too little about why this happened. The Secret Service, FBI, and Department of Homeland Security have not been forthcoming with the American people,” he said.

“Instead, it has been left to courageous whistleblowers to tell the story of what really happened.”

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.