WH Uses Black Man as Scapegoat for Biden’s Corrupt Pardon

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) President Joe Biden seemingly reverted to his old racist habits, this time conveniently blaming a Black man for his exploitation of the pardon power to shield his scandal-ridden son, Hunter Biden, and, by extension himself from criminal prosecution.

During Friday’s press briefing, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claimed it was Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., who convinced the morally virtuous president to make his son’s legal troubles disappear.

“You heard this president say this many times before, he believes when it comes to his family, when it comes to how he moves forward, about thinking about his family, they’re the beginning, the middle and the end,” Jean-Pierre began. “And he wrestled with this. It was not an easy thing for him to decide.”

Jean-Pierre pointed to Clyburn as one of the individuals who allegedly helped Biden change his mind about whether to pardon Hunter.

“This is Clyburn’s words: ‘The president was reticent’ when he tried to encourage him to pardon Hunter. … I think that’s important to note,” she claimed.

According to the New York Post, Jean-Pierre repeatedly cited the outgoing congressman’s influence during the contentious press briefing, “suggesting it was a major turning point for the president as he mulled going back on his promise to the American people.”

White House blames Rep. Jim Clyburn for convincing Biden to pardon Hunter https://t.co/S1m1X4x2n4 pic.twitter.com/hag5H9LGfr — New York Post (@nypost) December 7, 2024

Jean-Pierre’s use of Clyburn’s remarks seemed designed to deflect criticism after she spent months falsely assuring Americans that Biden would not pardon or commute his son’s sentence in the criminal charges brought by Special Counsel David Weiss.

Hunter was found guilty of making false statements about his drug use on a federal gun purchase form and later pleaded guilty to tax fraud. He had faced up to 25 years in federal prison.

Throughout the 2024 presidential election, Biden, through Jean-Pierre, vowed not to pardon his son, claiming he would respect the jury’s decision.

SUPERCUT: White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has repeatedly said Joe Biden would not pardon his son, Hunter. pic.twitter.com/4g2HbuOzVG — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) December 2, 2024

On June 13, 2024, Biden stated, “I’m extremely proud of my son Hunter. He has overcome an addiction. He is one of the brightest, most decent men I know. I abide by the jury’s decision. I will do that and I will not pardon him.”

In November 2024, Jean-Pierre reinforced the president’s stance, “We’ve been asked that question multiple times. Our answer stands, which is no.” She also ruled out the possibility of a commutation.

In August 2024, Jean-Pierre said, “I can speak for the president, and he said he would not pardon his son. And I’m just going to leave it there.”

These claims turned out to be, what many have called, a farce. Biden issued a “full and unconditional” pardon for his son, covering potential federal crimes committed over 11 years.

He became the first U.S. president in history to use the pardon power to protect his child.