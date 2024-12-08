Quantcast
Spies Who Lie 2.0? Ex-Intel Officials Resurrect Tired Tactics to Smear Gabbard

'I think I’ve seen this episode before...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Tulsi Gabbard
Tulsi Gabbard / IMAGE: Ben Sellers, Headline USA

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Nearly 100 self-described former members of the Intelligence Community—an infamous part of the Swamp—issued a strongly worded letter to Senate leaders opposing President-elect Donald Trump’s nomination of Tulsi Gabbard for director of national intelligence. 

Critics of the letter, first reported Friday by liberal NBC News, compared it to the false, Biden campaign-orchestrated letter that claimed the Hunter Biden laptop bombshell was part of a “Russian information operation.” 

The so-called intel officials begged Chuck Schumer and John Thune to “carefully evaluate” whether Gabbard is “equipped” for the job, NBC News noted. Tellingly, the complainants cited little to no credible evidence to suggest Gabbard is unqualified for the position. 

“Several of Ms. Gabbard’s past actions call into question her ability to deliver unbiased intelligence briefings to the President, Congress, and to the entire national security apparatus,” the former government officials whined. “Following her trip to Syria, for example, Ms. Gabbard aligned herself with Russian and Syrian officials.” 

Signatories include infamous anti-Trump figures and Biden mouthpieces such as Wendy Sherman, a former deputy secretary of state under Biden; Eric Green, a National Security Council member in the Biden administration; and Ian Kelly, Obama’s former ambassador to Georgia. 

The letter appears to be part of a broader effort by the left, the leftist media and Republicans in Name Only (RINOs) to undermine the incoming administration of Trump.  

Trump announced that Gabbard, a former Democrat lawmaker and Army National Guard veteran, would lead the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, which may oversee 18 agencies within the U.S. Intelligence Community. 

Trump praised Gabbard in a press statement announcing the nomination: “I know Tulsi will bring the fearless spirit that has defined her illustrious career to our Intelligence Community, championing our Constitutional Rights, and securing Peace through Strength. Tulsi will make us all proud.” 

Despite Trump’s assurances and Gabbard’s record as a Democratic member of Congress, the former intelligence officials begged Senate committees to “consider in closed sessions all information available to the U.S. government” about Gabbard’s “qualifications to manage our country’s intelligence agencies, and more importantly, the protection of our intelligence sources and methods.”

