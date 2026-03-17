Jasmine Crockett Defends Guard Killed in Police Standoff 

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Soon-to-be former Rep. Jasmine Crockett broke her silence Monday after one of her top security guards was killed by Dallas police during a chaotic standoff last week.

The guard, Diamon-Mazairre Robinson, was being sought by the Dallas Police Department under a federal arrest warrant on allegations of impersonating a peace officer.

As previously reported by Headline USA, Robinson was allegedly driving a vehicle with a plate previously stolen from a military recruitment center. He was also known as “Mike King” within Crockett’s congressional and Senate campaigns.

New reporting from Fox News says Robinson “had been wearing fake police uniforms pretending he was a federal agent.” His business, Off Duty Police Service, was reportedly founded under his “King” identity and appeared to market itself as a provider of off-duty police security.

#BREAKING: New info from Dallas PD- Crockett’s security detail who was killed in a SWAT standoff was driving a car with stolen U.S. government plates, had been wearing fake police uniforms pretending he was a federal agent, and created a fraudulent business where he used fake… https://t.co/uHEagSEbFy — Brooke Taylor (@Brooketaylortv) March 16, 2026

Robinson was killed on March 11 after barricading himself inside his vehicle in a Texas children’s hospital parking lot; police used tear gas to force him out, and once he emerged, he allegedly pointed a weapon at officers, according to the Dallas Police Department.

In a statement shared on X, Crockett’s campaign largely stood by Robinson despite the troubling accusations leveled against him in recent reporting. Instead, it blasted federal protocols and reiterated previous demands that the U.S. Capitol Police provide security for members of Congress.

“The fact that an individual was able to somehow circumvent the vetting processes for something as sensitive as security for members of Congress highlights the loopholes and shortcomings in many of our systems,” the campaign wrote.

“We are fortunate that this is someone who used those loopholes without malice. Furthermore, after an initial review of the limited criminal history of Diamon Mazairre Robinson in Dallas County we’ve been unable to locate any violent offenses,” the statement added.

The campaign said Robinson never “endangered” Crockett’s team despite previous criminal charges, later adding that he “always conducted himself respectfully and with care for those around him.”

As a former public defender, I’ve always believed people are more than the worst thing they’ve ever done. I believe in redemption. The man we knew showed up with respect, care, and commitment to protecting others. We’re still learning the full story, but today we mourn a life… pic.twitter.com/AmKWU4ider — Jasmine Crockett (@JasmineForUS) March 16, 2026

Headline USA reached out to the Dallas Police Department on Sunday but was unable to reach a media representative.