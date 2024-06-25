Biden Allows Iran to Run Voter Stations in U.S.

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Joe Biden will allow the Islamic Republic of Iran, the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism all around the world, to operate absentee voter stations in the United States for the country’s upcoming presidential election.

Voice of America, a U.S.-state-owned news network and international radio broadcaster, wrote that Iranian Foreign Ministry official Alireza Mahmoudi recently told the Iranian state media that the country plans to set up dozens of ballot stations across the United States.

The representatives of the Islamic country said that the United States accounts for 30% of Iran’s diaspora, the largest percentage of any country.

“The U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey estimates there are about half a million people born in Iran or of Iranian origin in the U.S., while the Iranian American nonprofit group National Union for Democracy in Iran, or NUFDI, says it has a higher estimate of more than 1 million,” the report stated.

Ironically, even though the government allowed Iran to operate absentee voter stations, the U.S. State Department said it does not believe that Iran’s election will be legitimate because of the expected corruption.

The Biden administration — which became infamous for its weak foreign policy, especially when it comes to Iran — said that it was not a big deal to allow Iran to conduct elections on American soil simply because it’s been done in the past.

Richard Goldberg, senior adviser at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies and a former director for Countering Iranian Weapons of Mass Destruction for the White House National Security Council in the Trump administration, said that allowing Iran to continue running the elections in the United States was a “theater of the absurd.”

“How and why we would facilitate such a charade for a state sponsor of terrorism that is hunting Americans every day is beyond me,” he said, questioning who would be operating Iran’s ballot stations in the U.S. and what relationship they have with the Iranian government.

Iranian activist and actress Nazanin Boniadi, who lives in the United Kingdom, also criticized the Biden administration.

“Preposterous. The concept of a free and fair election under the Islamic Republic is a fallacy. While regime opponents are advocating for a boycott, the U.S. inexplicably permits absentee ballots for this farce?” she said.