Saturday, January 20, 2024

WEF Suggests ‘Exclusion Lists’ to Demonetize ‘Disinformation’ Sources

'So you can work really hard on exclusion lists or inclusion lists just to really try to… focus their ad dollars toward the good news and information. The accurate and relevant news and information...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Klaus Schwab
Klaus Schwab, founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum, arrives for the opening Davos Agenda 2022. / PHOTO: AP

(Dmytro “Henry” AleksandrovHeadline USA) At the World Economic Forum’s Davos conference on Jan. 18, 2024, a chief at an international nonprofit providing “support” to news organizations shared insights on how to crush so-called “bad” sources of information, obviously implying that it is conservative news sources that lie to the public instead of leftist news sources.

During the “Defending Truth” panel, Internews President and CEO Jeanne Bourgault outlined a strategy for demonetizing sources of “inaccurate content” by crafting blacklists to guide advertisers on where to spend their money

Among the organizations that have put this demonetization method into practice were the Global Disinformation Index (GDI) and Check My Ads which started to consistently focus their efforts on diminishing ad revenue for conservative sources, according to the Daily Caller.

“Disinformation makes money and we need to follow that money and we need to work with, in particular, the global advertising industry. A lot of those dollars go to pretty bad content. So you can work really hard on exclusion lists or inclusion lists just to really try to… focus their ad dollars toward the good news and information. The accurate and relevant news and information,” Bourgault said.

GDI is a nonprofit that is based in the United Kingdom and has confidential “exclusion lists” it sells to online advertising firms in order to demonetize content, the Caller reported.

Even though the blacklists themselves are private, the organization regularly publicizes its “Disinformation Risk Assessment” which gives conservative news outlets high-risk scores and liberal news outlets such as the New York Times low-risk scores. Conservative-in-name-only outlets that constantly bash Donald Trump, for instance, like the New York Post, also receive high-risk scores.

Check My Ads is another organization that works to demonetize conservative news outlets such as Human Events and The Post Millennial and right-wing media personalities like Dan Bongino and Charlie Kirk.

