Headline USA’s WEEKLY BRIEF for May 26

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The video below breaks down our best stories from last week that were either unreported or underreported by other outlets. Find the time-stamps and links to the stories below the video!

0:45 — Lawyers for Alleged Would-be Trump Assassin’s Son Don’t Want to Represent Him Anymore

2:05 — Judge Cannon Denies Alleged Failed Trump Assassin’s Motion to Dismiss Charges on 2nd Amendment Grounds

3:45 — ATF Sued for Killing Bill and Hillary Clinton Airport Director

6:10 — Candace Owens Claims Harvey Weinstein is Innocent, Sparking Conservative Backlash

WEEKLY BRIEFING: Headline USA's @NumberSixTNP breaks down some of our recent stories that were either unreported or underreported by other outlets. 0:45 — Lawyers for Alleged Would-be Trump Assassin’s Son Don’t Want to Represent Him Anymorehttps://t.co/bDKqmWIgEw 2:05 –… pic.twitter.com/DLQQnhQvUJ — Headline USA (@HeadlineUSA) May 26, 2025

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.