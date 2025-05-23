Candace Owens Claims Harvey Weinstein is Innocent, Sparking Conservative Backlash

(José Niño, Headline USA) As Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein faces a pivotal retrial, Candace Owens’ decision to broadcast his claims of innocence has reignited fierce debate over #MeToo.

On Tuesday, as testimony continued in Weinstein’s rape retrial, Owens aired a lengthy interview with the former producer, who is currently serving a 16-year sentence for a separate conviction in Los Angeles.

In the interview, Weinstein maintained his innocence, insisting, “I did not commit these crimes,” while admitting to personal mistakes and infidelities, according to a report by Hollywood Reporter. He denied having any physical contact with actress Gwyneth Paltrow, though he conceded to making a “pass” at her.

The timing of the interview is highly unusual. It is rare for a defendant to speak publicly during an active trial, and according to sources, Weinstein’s own legal team was not informed about the project until after it was completed.

On Tuesday, during a 21-minute on-camera interview with Weinstein, Owens declared that Weinstein may have been “immoral” when it came to how he cheated on his wife. However, Owens insisted that Weinstein was still “wrongfully convicted” and was targeted as a scapegoat for the #MeToo movement.

For some time, Owens has publicly questioned the validity of his convictions, characterizing the original New York trial as a “witch hunt” and expressing satisfaction when the conviction was overturned by a state appeals court in 2024.

According to women’s advocacy group Equality Now, New York’s Court of Appeals found that the trial judge had erred by allowing testimony from women whose allegations were not part of the formal charges, a legal technicality that narrowed the focus of the current retrial

Owens has repeatedly stated that while Weinstein may be “immoral,” he was “wrongfully convicted” and targeted as a scapegoat for the #MeToo movement. She is now promoting a series of interviews called “Harvey Speaks,” which she claims will reveal the truth behind the allegations and exonerate Weinstein.

Owens’ move to platform Weinstein has provoked a major backlash among certain elements of the American Right who view this decision with suspicion.

American nationalist Nick Fuentes had choice words for Owens’ decision to interview Weinstein. In an X post, Fuentes said, “Candace Owens is currently trying to rehabilitate a convicted Jewish Hollywood sex criminal. Yet she refuses to defend or even talk to me.”

Fuentes added, “Apparently I’m more toxic than Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey. I guess it’s still worse to be accused of being an antisemite than a pedophile or a rapist.”

The following day, Fuentes published another post expressing his frustration with right-wing influencers trying to rehabilitate Weinstein’s image. He noted that if Weinstein were a free man, he’d be pushing ethnic cleansing in Gaza, war with Iran, censorship against conservatives and other policies that work against right-wingers’ interests.

The retrial may determine Weinstein’s legal fate, but the public debate sparked by Owens’ interview suggests his broader cultural verdict is far from settled.

