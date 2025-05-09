Friday, May 9, 2025

Report: Trump Delinks Saudi Nuclear Deal from Israeli Normalization

Over the past year and a half, Saudi officials have made clear there will be no Israel normalization without a Palestinian state…

Posted by Headline USA Editor
Biden Saudi Arabia
FILE - Saudi special forces salute in front of a screen displaying images Saudi King Salman, right, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman after a military parade in preparation for the annual Hajj pilgrimage, in the Muslim holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia. / PHOTO: AP

(Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.com) The US is no longer demanding that Saudi Arabia normalize relations with Israel to move forward with talks on establishing a Saudi civil nuclear program, Reuters reported on Thursday.

The Biden administration had been working on a potential Israel-Saudi normalization deal that would have involved the US helping the Saudis establish a nuclear program and signing a mutual defense treaty with Riyadh.

There were reports in September 2023 that said Riyadh was willing to drop its long-standing condition that a Palestinian state must be established before it would normalize relations with Israel. But those talks fell apart after Hamas’s October 7 attack and Israel unleashing its genocidal war on Gaza.

Over the past year and a half, Saudi officials have made clear there will be no Israel normalization without a Palestinian state. The idea of a US-Saudi mutual defense treaty has also been dropped, and President Trump is willing to move forward on the nuclear talks without Israel’s involvement, according to Reuters.

According to Israel Hayom, Trump had decided to move forward on the potential Saudi deal without consulting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Israeli officials told the Israeli outlet that they don’t think Trump could get support from Congress for a Saudi nuclear program without a normalization agreement.

“The president won’t be able to get approval to push forward a civilian nuclear program for Saudi Arabia without the Israeli component,” an Israeli official told Israel Hayom. “He doesn’t have a Senate majority for any agreement that doesn’t include Israel or that moves forward without its consent.”

Israel Hayom has also reported that President Trump is frustrated with Netanyahu over certain issues and is moving to take action without him. The report cited the truce deal between the US and Yemen’s Houthis, which excluded Israel, as one of those steps.

The news of Trump dropping the demand for Israeli normalization comes days before his visit to Saudi Arabia. The president is expected to announce a series of major arms deals while in the kingdom.

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com.

 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Is Rep. Cory Mills a Secret Muslim?
Next article
WATCH: Woman Spits on DOJ Official Ed Martin During TV Interview

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com