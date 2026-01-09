WATCH: Vance Addresses Minneapolis Shooting, Questions Leftwing Influence

(The Center Square) Vice President JD Vance on Thursday questioned potential leftwing involvement in the shooting death of a woman by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer in Minneapolis.

Vance hosted a press briefing at the White House on Thursday afternoon, addressing questions swirling around the death of Renee Good, 37, who was shot and killed on Wednesday after an ICE officer opened fire on her vehicle, claiming self-defense.

Tricia McLaughlin, assistant secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, said the vehicle was “attempting to run over our law enforcement officers.” She also said the officer feared for his life and fired defensive shots. The agent struck by Good’s car was treated and released from a hospital.

The vice president and the administration are raising concerns that the incident may have been a part of a rise in leftwing protests and violence.

The Center Square asked the vice president if there were any indications that Good may have been a paid agitator?

“I wouldn’t say that she was paid. I don’t have the evidence to say that one way or the other. What I do know is that she was violating the law, and if you just look at the eyewitness accounts, they were saying she was there to prevent the enforcement of the law, she was trying to obstruct a legitimate law enforcement operation, that much is obviously clear. The rest of it, of course, is part of the reason why we investigate,” the vice president told The Center Square.

City and state leaders challenged DHS’ assertion that the ICE officer was acting in self defense after several videos surfaced showing the incident.

“Having seen the video myself, I want to tell people directly, that is bulls—,” Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said at a news conference Wednesday.

Assaults against ICE officers increased by 1,000% increase in 2025, The Center Square first reported, including the use of vehicles in attempts to block ICE agents from doing their jobs. Car attacks on officers and agents are up over 3,200% since last year. Death threats against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers are up by 8,000% compared to the same timeframe last year, DHS has said.

In addition to fielding questions regarding the shooting, Vance announced the creation of a new assistant attorney general position with nationwide jurisdiction over fraud. The position arises amid allegations of fraud in Minnesota, specifically involvng the Somali community.

The vice president said the administration plans to nominate someone to the position in the next few days, with “swift confirmation” in the U.S. Senate.