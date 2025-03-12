WATCH: Trans Rep. Called ‘Mister,’ Democrat Outrage Ensues

(José Niño, Headline USA) A House member came to the defense of Rep. Sarah McBride,D-De., the first openly trans-identifying member of Congress, after being called “mister” during a congressional hearing on Tuesday.

🚨New: Rep. Keith Self of TX referred to Rep. Sarah McBride as “Congressman” McBride in a hearing Dem Rep. Keating lost his mind & stepped in to defend him Things got heated so Rep. Self adjourned the hearing Thabk you @RepKeithSelf for defending women’s rights & common sense! pic.twitter.com/xZKL09o9NT — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) March 11, 2025

During a hearing of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Europe, Chairman Keith Self, R-Texas, called on McBride to speak.

“I now recognize the representative from Delaware, Mr. McBride,” Self said.

McBride responded, “Thank you, Madam chair.”

Before McBride could continue speaking, ranking member Bill Keating, D-Ma., interjected and said, “Mr. Chairman, could you repeat your introduction again, please?”

Keating alluded to an exchange in February in which Rep. Mary Miller, R-Il., who was then presiding over the House chamber, gave the floor to “the gentleman from Delaware, Mr. McBride.”

“We’ve set the standard on the floor of the House and I’m simply —” Self stated.

Keating interrupted and inquired, “What is that standard, Mr. Chairman? Would you repeat what you just said when you introduced a duly-elected representative from the United States of America? Please!”

In response, Self stated, “I will: The representative from Delaware, Mr. McBride.”

Keating subsequently accused Self of being out of order.

“Mr. Chairman, have you no decency? I’ve come to know you a little bit, but this is not decent,” Keating continued.

When Self announced that the hearing would go forward as intended, Keating interrupted again and yelled out, “You will not continue it with me unless you introduce a duly-elected representative the right way.”

After this heated exchange, Self banged a gavel and announced the adjournment of the hearing.

McBride addressed the issue Tuesday night.

No matter how I'm treated by some colleagues, nothing diminishes my awe and gratitude at getting to represent Delaware in Congress. It is truly the honor and privilege of a lifetime. I simply want to serve and to try to make this world a better place. — Sarah McBride (@SarahEMcBride) March 12, 2025

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino