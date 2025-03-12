Quantcast
Wednesday, March 12, 2025

WATCH: Trans Rep. Called ‘Mister,’ Democrat Outrage Ensues

Massachusetts Rep. Bill Keating white knights for trans member of Congress

Posted by Jose Nino
Rep. Sarah McBride, D-Del.

(José Niño, Headline USA)  A House member came to the defense of Rep. Sarah McBride,D-De., the first openly trans-identifying member of Congress, after being called “mister” during a congressional hearing on Tuesday. 

During a hearing of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Europe, Chairman Keith Self, R-Texas, called on McBride to speak. 

“I now recognize the representative from Delaware, Mr. McBride,” Self said.

McBride responded, “Thank you, Madam chair.”

Before McBride could continue speaking, ranking member Bill Keating, D-Ma., interjected and said, “Mr. Chairman, could you repeat your introduction again, please?”

Keating alluded to an exchange in February in which Rep. Mary Miller, R-Il., who was then presiding over the House chamber, gave the floor to “the gentleman from Delaware, Mr. McBride.”

“We’ve set the standard on the floor of the House and I’m simply —” Self stated.

Keating interrupted and inquired, “What is that standard, Mr. Chairman? Would you repeat what you just said when you introduced a duly-elected representative from the United States of America? Please!”

In response, Self stated, “I will: The representative from Delaware, Mr. McBride.”

Keating subsequently accused Self of being out of order.

“Mr. Chairman, have you no decency? I’ve come to know you a little bit, but this is not decent,” Keating continued.

When Self announced that the hearing would go forward as intended, Keating interrupted again and yelled out, “You will not continue it with me unless you introduce a duly-elected representative the right way.”

After this heated exchange, Self banged a gavel and announced the adjournment of the hearing. 

McBride addressed the issue Tuesday night.

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
