Journalist Publishes Finances of Biden CIA Director/Jeffrey Epstein Associate William Burns

(José Niño, Headline USA) Former CIA Director and Jeffrey Epstein associate William Burns is still betting big on American companies.

According to a report published by independent journalist Ken Klippenstein, Burns is “firmly invested in America” and has “scant investments (proportionally speaking) in foreign markets.”

Klippenstein obtained a copy of Burns’ official financial disclosure, which he was required to submit in January once he left his post as the nation’s spymaster.

Burns_Financial_Disclosure

Privately, thanks to the exclusive insider information he is privy to, Burns is bullish on American companies.

Per the Office of Government Ethics disclosure he signed on Jan. 14, 2025, Burns was heavily invested (with investments of over $250,00) in the following mutual fund holdings:

American Funds New World Fund, Inc Class F2 Shares (NFFFX).

T Rowe Price Retirement 2030 Fund (TRRCX).

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Class Shares (VIG).

Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Class Shares (VBR) .

T Rowe Price Dividend Growth Fund (PRDGX).

Permanent Portfolio Class I Shares (PRPFX)

However, within Burns’ IRA fund (T Rowe Price Retirement 2030 Fund), international stocks and bonds constitute roughly 29 percent of the total. Burns’ overall foreign investments are quite limited.

Burns portfolio was also heavily invested in prominent blue chip stocks such as:

Apple

Broadcom

Chubb

Costco

Exxon Mobil

GE

JP Morgan Chase

Mastercard

Meta (Facebook)

Microsoft

Nvidia

Palantir

UnitedHealth Group

Visa

Walmart

Burns’ stock disclosure comes at a time when the stock market has experienced significant declines in recent days, largely propelled by concerns over President Trump’s tariff policies and fears of an economic downturn.

During his time as CIA director under the administration of former President Joe Biden, Burns routinely promoted fears about the United States’ perceived vulnerabilities and even suggested that companies like TikTok could be weaponized by the Chinese government.

Outgoing CIA Director Bill Burns bought the dip, financial records showhttps://t.co/Rbh9rSG6lG — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) March 11, 2025

Though his investments illustrate a strong degree of confidence in certain sectors of the U.S. economy.

William Burns was the 8th director of the CIA from 2021 to 2025. Prior to becoming the nation’s spymaster, Burns had a lengthy diplomatic career. He previously served as ambassador to Jordan from 1998 to 2001, ambassador to Russia from 2005 to 2008, and U.S. deputy secretary of state from 2011 to 2014.

Documents obtained by the Wall Street Journal show that Burns had several meetings with Jeffrey Epstein in 2014, after Epstein was already a convicted sex offender.

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino