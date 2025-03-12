Quantcast
Wednesday, March 12, 2025

California Voter ID initiative Launched, Much Support Cited

'Support for voter ID enjoys broad, bipartisan support in the Golden State and will start in a strong position should it appear on the 2026 ballot in California...'

Cobb County polling station
Signs to guide voters are posted outside a Cobb County polling station on the first day of early voting, in Marietta, Ga. / PHOTO: AP

(Kenneth Schrupp, The Center Square) State Assemblymen Carl Demaio, R-San Diego, and Bill Essayli, R-Corona, launched a ballot measure campaign to mandate voter identification in California elections, citing a new poll finding support for the policy among 68% of likely California voters.

“Politicians and the media will keep denying the fact that California has real problems with election integrity, but the message from the public is loud and clear in support of requiring voter ID as the best way to restore public trust and confidence in our elections,” said DeMaio.

According to polling from Public Opinion Strategies of 800 likely voters in California, 52% of Democrats, 70% of independents and 93% of Republicans support requiring voters to show government-issued identification in order to vote.

“Support for voter ID enjoys broad, bipartisan support in the Golden State and will start in a strong position should it appear on the 2026 ballot in California,” noted the poll.

With state Democratic leadership opposed to voter ID but a majority of likely Democratic voters supporting the policy, the issue highlights a growing rift in the Democratic Party.

When the Republican-led City of Huntington Beach passed a voter ID requirement for local elections, state Democrats passed a statewide ban on voter ID.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta filed suit against the city’s policy, but the case was initially dismissed as constitutional under the state’s charter city provisions, as the ban had not yet come into effect.

After the ban came into effect in January, Bonta urged the judge to reverse his dismissal.

“With preparations for the 2026 elections beginning late this year, time is of the essence,” said Bonta. “The right to vote is sacred, and we will not allow Huntington Beach to disenfranchise Californians at the polls.”

It’s unclear which voters would be disenfranchised by voter identification requirements, as vulnerable individuals must have ID to receive government benefits.

Last week, the judge overturned his dismissal, which will allow for full adjudication on the matter.

President Donald Trump, meanwhile, has said he would like to make fire relief aid to California contingent upon the state’s adoption of voter ID requirements, which could require further federal action.

