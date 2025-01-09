WATCH: Rising GOP Star Calls Out CNN’s Selective Outrage over Warmongering 

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Brandon Gill, the youngest Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives, has been in office for less than a week but is already giving the legacy media a run for their money.

On Wednesday, Gill lectured CNN anchor Brianna Keilar on News Central after she unsuccessfully tried to corner him over a hypothetical scenario involving U.S. troops dying if President-elect Donald Trump ordered them to take over Greenland.

The Republican lawmaker swiftly called out Keilar’s newfound concern about U.S. servicemen dying, considering President Joe Biden’s foreign policy has repeatedly put the military in harm’s way, as reported first by the Daily Caller.

Keilar had specifically asked, “You were born on a military base, you know you were a military kid … do you support Americans fighting, which always means potentially dying, for the U.S. to acquire Greenland or the Panama Canal?”

In response, Gill shot back, “It’s really funny that you bring that up, I’m gonna leave the methodology to President Trump and follow his lead here, but Democrats have made the world a much less safer place over the past four years.”

He continued, “We’ve had over half a million people die in the war in Ukraine that never would have happened if President Trump was in the White House. It’s amazing to me, that all of a sudden you’re concerned about people dying in wars when a weak foreign policy under President Joe Biden is the reason that the entire world has erupted in chaos.”

Gill was elected to represent Texas’s 26th Congressional District on Nov. 3, 2024, taking over former Rep. Michael Burgess’s seat after his retirement following 11 terms in office.

A journalist and investment banker, Gill received endorsements from Trump and Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, in the crowded primary, ultimately winning the safely red district.

Gill is married to conservative activist and author Danielle D’Souza Gill, daughter of renowned author, filmmaker and conservative commentator Dinesh D’Souza.