Wednesday, January 8, 2025

Babylon Bee Mocks Fact-Checkers’ Idiocy After Zuckerberg’s Announcement

'In honor of Facebook ending its fact-checking partnerships, here are the funniest fact-checks of Babylon Bee jokes...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
AP Photo: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Satirical news site Babylon Bee is mocking left-wing fact-checkers after Mark Zuckerberg announced Meta would no longer use fact-checks to police speech. 

To celebrate this free speech victory, the Bee shared a series of posts on X Tuesday, recalling some of the most laughable attempts to censor their satire on Facebook.

“In honor of Facebook ending its fact-checking partnerships, here are the funniest fact-checks of Babylon Bee jokes,” the Bee wrote. 

The Bee garnered over 6.2 million views, exposing the lunacy of leftist fact-checkers like Snopes and USA Today. 

One of the most baffling fact-checks came when Snopes aimed at a Bee headline: “CNN Purchases Industrial-Sized Washing Machine To Spin News Before Publication.” 

Facebook users attempting to share the post were met with a Facebook warning that the article contained “info disputed” by Snopes. “Repeat offenders will see their distribution reduced and their ability to monetize and advertise removed,” the warning read. 

Another fact-check targeted a satirical headline: “Trump: ‘I Have Done More For Christianity Than Jesus.’” Snopes slapped the article with a fact-check.  

“This item was not a factual recounting of real-life events,” Snopes noted. “The article originated with a website that describes its output as being humorous or satirical in nature, as follows…” 

The Bee also poked fun at Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and her democratic-socialist ideology with the headline: “Ocasio-Cortez Appears On ‘The Price Is Right,’ Guesses Everything Is Free.” 

The article featured a photoshopped image of Ocasio-Cortez playing the game. However, Snopes felt the need to fact-check the piece, clarifying, “This is not a genuine photograph of Ocasio-Cortez on the show. This image was created for a satirical article that was originally published by The Babylon Bee.” 

USA Today joined in the absurdity by fact-checking a Bee article about late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. 

The article’s headline read, “Ninth Circuit Court Overturns Death Of Ruth Bader Ginsburg,” mocking the court’s leftist reputation.

USA Today stepped in to respond that there was “no record” of the court mentioning Ginsburg’s death.

The Bee is no stranger to censorship, having been targeted itself.

According to the Media Research Center’s censorship database, CensorTrack, the Bee has been censored 21 times, with 13 of those instances occurring on Facebook.

Check the Bee’s posts below.

