Sunday, September 1, 2024

WATCH: Nancy Pelosi’s Motorcade Passed Near DNC Pipe Bomb on Jan. 6, 2021

'Is this all the way blocked off?...'

Posted by Ken Silva

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Newly released footage from the House Administration Subcommittee on Oversight shows that then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s motorcade passed near the Democratic National Committee headquarters as she fled the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

“Is this all the way blocked off? We’re going to Fort McNair,” Pelosi’s driver said on the video, before proceeding towards the DNC. The comment was caught on camera by Pelosi’s daughter, Alexandra, who used the footage for an eventual HBO movie. The unaired and previously hidden Pelosi footage is only coming out now, after it was released by House Administration Oversight Subcommittee Chairman Barry Loudermilk.

A House Administration Subcommittee on Oversight spokeswoman told the New York Times that the new information underscores the importance of their work investigating security failures at the Capitol. Pelosi’s spokesman didn’t immediately respond to the NYT’s request for comment, while Capitol Police reportedly admitted that its bomb technicians had “released the pressure and vastly decreased the threat” that the bomb posed by the time Pelosi passed by.

The Pelosi footage comes on the heels of DHS Inspector General Joseph Cuffari releasing a report last month, which revealed that then-Vice President-elect Kamala Harris ended up within feet of the “viable” pipe bomb outside the DNC.

Harris arrived to the DNC at 11:25 a.m., but the nearby pipe bomb wasn’t discovered until 1:07 p.m. by a plainclothes Capitol Police officer.

“The motorcade entered the DNC building via the garage driveway ramp, passing near the still undiscovered pipe bomb,” the DHG-OIG report said.

“The Vice President-elect was ultimately evacuated safely. The motorcade including the Vice President-elect came within less than 20 feet of the pipe bomb, and the Vice President-elect spent approximately 1 hour and 50 minutes at the DNC building before evacuating. Further, a Secret Service agent assigned to the garage entrance spent a total of 5 hours at his post, which was in proximity to the pipe bomb,” the report added.

Despite Pelosi and Harris presumably having their lives endangered from the DNC pipe bomb, both of them have remained tight-lipped on the matter. Conservatives have speculated that they don’t want to call attention to the pipe bombs because they were planted by law enforcement as part of an inside job.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024.
