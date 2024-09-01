Quantcast
Saturday, August 31, 2024

Harris’s Commie Veep Pick Promoted Research Facility Connected to Chinese Military

'[The Hormel Institute] is no longer a secret, and we don’t want it to be—it’s very un-Minnesotan of us because we’re bragging all the time...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Tim Walz
Tim Walz / Image: KARE

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Gov. Tim Walz, DMinn., has been a longtime vocal supporter of a medical research institute with a long track record of collaborating with a firm labeled by the Pentagon as a “Chinese military company” and with Chinese officials with ties to the Chinese Communist Party.

Fox News reported that Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris’s running mate has long been aligned with the Hormel Institute, a biomedical research center in Austin, Minn., within the University of Minnesota’s Research and Innovation Office.

As recently as April of this year, a press release from the institute indicated that Walz went to “meet with local leaders and learn of the Institute’s recent progress in groundbreaking biomedical and agricultural research and its expanding education and outreach initiatives.”

“[The Hormel Institute] is no longer a secret, and we don’t want it to be—it’s very un-Minnesotan of us because we’re bragging all the time,” Walz said.

The Hormel Institute has done extensive work with the Beijing Genomics Institute, a group that the Pentagon labeled a “Chinese military company.” Some of this involved research on BGI machines and studies conducted with BGI laboratories in Shenzhen, China, for analysis.

“BGI may be serving, wittingly or unwittingly, as a global collection mechanism for Chinese government gene databases, providing China with greater raw numbers and diversity of human genome samples as well as access to sensitive personal information about key individuals around the world,” The National Security Commission on AI stated in 2022.

The news source reported that concerns about BGI became so prevalent that Congress started considering legislation banning government contracts with the Chinese military subsidiary.

FEC filings also indicated that Dr. Zigang Dong, the former executive director of the Hormel Institute with extensive ties to BGI, has been a longtime and almost exclusive donor to Walz’s political career, including five donations of over $200 to Walz’s congressional campaigns dating back to 2005.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Far-Left Chicago Mayor Admits City Faces $1B Deficit in 2025 Budget

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com