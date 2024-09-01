Quantcast
Sunday, September 1, 2024

Pentagon Activates Troops for 2024 Presidential Campaign Events

'The Department of Defense is providing the U.S. Secret Service with additional assistance including logistics, transportation and communications, through the 2024 campaign season...'

U.S. Soldiers with the Indiana National Guard National Guard stand in formation, in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2021. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Tackora Hand)
(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The Pentagon announced Thursday that the U.S. Northern Command will assist the Secret Service for the presidential and vice-presidential campaigns through Inauguration Day 2025.

“As part of this effort, the Department of Defense is providing the U.S. Secret Service with additional assistance including logistics, transportation and communications, through the 2024 campaign season,” Secret Service spokesman Guglielmi said in a Defense Department press release.

The Pentagon assistance comes as the Secret Service faces a reported 650-agent deficit for the United Nations General Assembly, which is scheduled to begin Sept. 10th in New York City. According to journalist Susan Crabtree, there are concerns in the Secret Service that the Pentagon’s soldiers don’t have proper training, and that their presence will create the perception that the U.S. has turned into a militarized police state.

However, the Pentagon insisted in its press release that there’s nothing unusual about its decision.

“The Department of Defense has supported Secret Service protective activities for the sitting president and vice president since Congress passed the Presidential Protection Assistance Act of 1976,” said Guglielmi, the chief of communications for the Secret Service.

“As has been the case for many years, the U.S. Secret Service relies on federal, state and local partners to assist with protective operations.”

Among the times the DoD has assisted the Secret Service was in the wake of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol Hill uprising, when National Guard troops guarded the inauguration of President Joe Biden. The Pentagon attached a photo of the 2021 inauguration with its Thursday press release.

The presence of U.S. service members in New York City has also sparked theories that they will be help Democrat Judge Juan Merchan—who’s set to sentence Donald Trump in the Manhattan campaign finance case on Sept. 18.

According to Laura Loomer—who has reported false stories in the past—a federal agent told her the National Guard is in New York City to help send Trump to prison.

“Source says the National Guard is being staged there because the Mayor of NYC @ericadamsfornyc and the Governor of New York @GovKathyHochul both believe the police unions are preparing to stage a mass ‘out sick’ day in support of President Trump on September 18th because none of the officers want to be involved in the persecution of Donald Trump,” Loomer said Friday.

It turns out, the National Guard were guarding a migrant hotel in the video circulated in conjunction with the Loomer report.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.

