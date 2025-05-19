Sunday, May 18, 2025

WATCH: Joe Biden Admitted He Had Cancer in 2022

'You had to put on your windshield wipers to get the oil slick off your window. That’s why and so many other damn people I grew up with have cancer...'

Posted by Ken Silva
Joe Biden wears a 'Trump' hat
Joe Biden wears a 'Trump' hat during a Sept. 11 commemoration event. / PHOTO: @loganclarkhall via Twitter

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) While the Sunday announcement from Joe Biden’s office that he has prostate cancer shocked much of the public, internet sleuths were quick to reference a nearly three-year-old video where the former President seemingly disclosed his diagnosis in a Freudian slip.

Biden’s apparent disclosure came during a July 2022 climate change speech in Massachusetts, where he was talking about how environmental pollution in Delaware has cancer rates there skyrocketing.

“You had to put on your windshield wipers to get the oil slick off your window. That’s why and so many other damn people I grew up with have cancer,” he said.

At the time, Biden’s disclosure was dismissed as just another slip of tongue by the then-aging President—like the time he said he had asthma. But in the wake of his newly announced diagnosis, skeptics are wondering whether he had cancer while acting as the President of the most powerful country in the world.

The public diagnosis of Biden’s cancer came just two days after the long-sought audio of his October 2023 interview with Special Counsel Robert Hur was finally released—confirming what critics expected all along about his cognitive abilities, or lack thereof.

For instance, when pressed about his work after serving as vice president in the Obama-Biden administration, he asked: “This is what, 2017, 18, in that area.”

“Yes, sir,” Hur confirmed.

Despite the reminder, Biden confused 2009, when he left the Senate to become vice president, with 2015, when Beau died, and 2017.

In his final report, Hur declined to recommend prosecution, claiming he expected Biden to present himself to a jury as a “sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.”

But the audio directly contradicts Biden’s own protestations that he did not need reminders about his son’s death.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

