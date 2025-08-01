Friday, August 1, 2025

WATCH: ‘Goofy Elizabeth’ Stuns Congress w/ Joe Biden Impression

"Ted Cruz was the first person to help Elizabeth Warren up after she fell… How long until she claims that him helping her up was ‘assault’?"

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Elizabeth Warren
Elizabeth Warren / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) In an apparent homage to former President Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren went down like a sack of potatoes on the Senate floor Thursday. 

The fall, caught on video footage, occurred after Warren appeared to lean on a colleague’s table, likely mistaking it for a fixed desk. 

Senate footage shows Warren waving at someone before casually resting her back on the desk. 

Her body caused the table to flip over, sending her directly to the ground. Several Republican senators rushed to help her get back up, including Sens. Ted Cruz, Rand Paul and Susan Collins. 

The incident happened as the Senate voted on two resolutions attempting to block the sale of military equipment to Israel, according to Fox News. 

Online, commentators rushed to mock Warren’s fall, especially since she appeared largely unharmed. 

“Elizabeth Warren just ATE SH*T on the Senate floor. She attempted a ‘casual lean’ to look like a normal human being, but totally botched it,” wrote journalist Nick Sortor. “Gravity’s a b*tch, Pocahontas!” 

Comedian Tim Young added: “Ted Cruz was the first person to help Elizabeth Warren up after she fell… How long until she claims that him helping her up was ‘assault’?” 

Video from the Senate later showed Warren attacking President Donald Trump, as she often does. 


