Trump Calls for Investigation of Nancy Pelosi’s Stock Trades

(José Niño, Headline USA) As tracking accounts online highlight a series of lucrative, well-timed stock trades by former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s family. President Donald Trump is demanding she be investigated for insider trading.

Earlier this week, the Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee narrowly approved a bill, in an 8–7 vote, that would prohibit members of Congress, along with the president and vice president, from purchasing stocks and would require them to divest existing holdings by the start of their next term.

The bill, introduced by Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., drew criticism from President Trump.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Trump remarked, “You know, Nancy Pelosi became rich by having inside information.”

He further demanded an investigation into the California Democrat, alleging that she “has the highest return of anybody practically in the history of Wall Street.”

Over the last few years, several social media accounts have monitored Pelosi’s trading activity center on a series of highly profitable transactions that occurred just before major legislative and regulatory developments.

In June 2021, Paul Pelosi exercised call options on 4,000 shares of Google parent company Alphabet, netting $5.3 million in profits just one week before the House Judiciary Committee voted on antitrust legislation targeting big tech companies, according to a report by Fortune. The timing proved fortuitous when the market determined the proposed regulations posed no real threat to tech giants, allowing share prices to continue rising.

More recently, tracking accounts flagged Paul Pelosi’s sale of 2,000 Visa shares worth between $500,000 and $1 million on July 1, 2024, just weeks before the Department of Justice filed a major antitrust lawsuit against the credit card company.

Visa’s stock price dropped 5.5% when the lawsuit was announced, but the Pelosis had already divested their holdings with no public indication that legal action was imminent. Christopher Josephs, who operates the popular “Nancy Pelosi Stock Tracker” account on X, first brought attention to this trade through his monitoring of congressional disclosures.

BREAKING🚨: Pelosi is back on the Trading Desk She just bought ~$5M of Broadcom $AVGO and another $1.2M of Nvidia $NVDA She also sold ~$500K of Tesla and ~$536K of Visa $V pic.twitter.com/RGQoG4oW3F — Nancy Pelosi Stock Tracker ♟ (@PelosiTracker_) July 3, 2024

Accounts like Unusual Whales have also documented the couple’s extraordinary investment performance, with Pelosi’s portfolio gaining 70.9% in 2024 compared to the S&P 500’s 24.9% return, beating the market by nearly 200%.

Their success extends beyond individual trades to overall strategy, with Nvidia call options finishing 2024 up 273% and Palo Alto Networks positions gaining 93%. The tracking revealed that the Pelosi family’s combined net worth reached approximately $413 million in 2024, up from $370 million the previous year.

Pelosi has repeatedly maintained that she has no involvement in the trading decisions, with her office stating that “Speaker Pelosi does not own any stocks, and she has no prior knowledge or subsequent involvement in any transactions.”

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino