WATCH: Footage Shows Activist Judge Helping Illegal Immigrant Avoid ICE

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan speaks during a rally marking the third anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2025, in Milwaukee, Wis. (Lee Matz/Milwaukee Independent via AP)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Milwaukee County has released security footage of a state judge allegedly helping an illegal immigrant evade an ICE arrest on April 18. 

The video, obtained through an open records request according to WISN12, shows Mexican national Eduardo Flores-Ruiz being guided through a back door of a courtroom just as federal agents waited to arrest him. 

The judge, identified as Wisconsin’s Hannah Dugan, is seen confronting the ICE agents after a court official alerted her of their presence.  

The video shows Dugan speaking with the agents seated outside her courtroom, directing them to the chief judge’s office after reportedly disagreeing over the type of warrant needed for the arrest. 

Shortly thereafter, Flores-Ruiz appears walking with his attorney down the same hallway. They walked past a plainclothes agent, who then proceeded to follow them at a distance. 

Another camera angle shows Flores-Ruiz exiting the building through a basement doorway typically used by jurors.  

The agents Dugan sent to the chief judge’s office were later seen leaving and heading toward the exits. 

As Flores-Ruiz exited the building, agents rushed to intercept him but had to run to catch up as he fled on foot. 

Seconds later, agents tackled and arrested him in a scene that looked straight out of a movie. 

Flores-Ruiz had been deported in 2013 but reentered the United States at an undisclosed date. He was subject to an administrative arrest warrant from ICE following his state-level domestic battery charges. 

Dugan is now charged with obstruction of proceedings before a department or agency of the United States and with concealing a person to prevent arrest. 

“The Department of Justice will continue to follow the facts — no one is above the law,” Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a press statement announcing Dugan’s charges. 

