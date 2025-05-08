Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Prince Andrew Rocked by O’Keefe Bombshell: ‘He Was F***ing Underage Girls’

'That he was f**king underage girls. That’s not cool...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Prince Andrew/Pool Photo via AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USAPrince Andrew is under renewed fire after journalist James O’Keefe released an undercover interview Wednesday afternoon, featuring one of Andrew’s alleged former advisers.

The man, John Bryan, claimed the royal had sexual relations with minors. 

O’Keefe published the footage on social media on Wednesday, showing a covertly recorded conversation with Bryan, a man who once advised Andrew during his Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

In the clip, Bryan alleged Andrew had lied to him about his ties to Epstein, the convicted sex offender accused of running a child sex trafficking ring. 

“I knew he [Prince Andrew] saw him [Jeffrey Epstein],” Bryan said, according to O’Keefe’s reporting. “But he lied to me that he was such a close friend.” 

Headline USA could not independently verify Bryan’s allegations. Prince Andrew has long maintained the sexual abuse claims stemming from his relationship with Epstein are false. 

In 2019, Andrew told BBC News he did not know Virginia Giuffre—the woman who claimed she was raped by Andrew at Epstein’s direction. She reportedly took her own life last month. 

Bryan recounted entering Royal Lodge to provide “crisis” management advice. He told the New York Post the royal family had brought him in to help Andrew. 

“Andrew was so distressed, he wasn’t able to focus for more than 40 minutes,” Bryan said at the time. 

In the secretly recorded interview with O’Keefe’s reporters, Bryan admitted, “I did a big thing in The Daily Mail saying that I believed Andrew. And then I found out he was lying. I was so pissed.” 

Asked what Andrew had lied about, Bryan stated bluntly, “That he was f**king underage girls. That’s not cool.” 

O’Keefe Media Group said it had reached out to both Bryan and the Royal Family for comment.  

Prince Andrew is widely regarded as one of the most disgraced members of the Royal Family, having been stripped of his official duties in 2019. 

Bryan previously made headlines in 1992 after photos surfaced of him kissing the feet of Sarah, Duchess of York—Andrew’s former wife.

