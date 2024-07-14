WATCH: Eyewitness Reports 2 Shooters in Trump Assassination Attempt

Update: Minutes after the publication of this article, another Pennsylvania resident reported two shooters. Headline USA incorporated that account into this article.

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) An NBC reporter interviewed an eyewitness to the assassination attempt against presidential front runner Donald Trump. The witness was said there could be two shooters.

“What I’ve heard coming out is they feel there were two shooters, one on both sides. They got the one on the tower, but the one on the right side they never got. That’s why they wanted us to leave immediately: because they thought there was still a shooter out there,” said a Butler, Pennsylvania woman named Erin, who was in the front row at the rally.

Erin also described the shooting to NBC.

“When he stood up, I saw the red tear drop of red blood. Then they got him up and turned him, I saw the blood from top to bottom. He put the fist-bump up and they walked him off,” she said.

Erin said she hope law enforcement kills the second shooter. NBC ended the interview soon after Erin revealed the information about the second shooter.

If there were indeed a second shooter, the implications are disturbing. Evidence suggests there could have been multiple shooters in the assassination of John F. Kennedy, which is widely believed to have been sponsored by the CIA.

Popular conservative commentator Tucker Carlson predicated such an event several months ago.

However, it should be noted that eyewitness reports can be unreliable.

Other Pennsylvania residents are also reporting two shooters.

The Trump rally tonight was about 45 minutes from my house and A LOT of my friends were there. There were 2 shooters, one is dead. One of the shooters was on a roof top of a house across the Butler Fairgrounds where he could see Trump. They flew Trump to Allegheny hospital in… — Kyle (@KyleMatovcik) July 13, 2024

The situation is now an active Secret Service investigation.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.