WATCH: Body-Cam Footage Shows Police Responding to Brown University Shooting

'Dispatch, be advised: This is an active shooter situation...'

(Headline USANew video footage from the day of the Brown University shooting that killed two students and injured nine others was released Monday, with city officials saying they had redacted the most graphic, violent images to avoid harming victims and “maintain the trust we have built in our community.”

“It is incredibly important to me that the city of Providence remains fully transparent, accountable and compliant with the state’s Access to Public Records Act,” Providence Mayor Brett Smiley said in a statement. “We also know that the footage and audio we are required to release will likely be harmful and traumatizing for the victims, families and neighbors who are still trying to heal and recover from this incident.”

News outlets across the U.S. and other countries had been requesting body camera footage, audio clips and other public records shortly after the shooting took place in mid-December. Local news outlet WPRI was the first to release some of the footage, which shows Lt. Patrick Potter’s response.

“Dispatch, be advised: This is an active shooter situation,” Potter can be heard saying.

WPRI reporter Alexandra Leslie said on Twitter/X that her outlet is still reviewing the footage and will release more soon.

The city released those records Monday, saying they waited at the request of the victims′ families until after a memorial service was held the previous week on Brown’s campus.

On Dec. 13, gunman Claudio Neves Valente, 48, entered a study session in a Brown academic building and opened fire on students, killing 19-year-old sophomore Ella Cook and 18-year-old freshman MukhammadAziz Umurzokov and wounding nine others.

Two days later, authorities say Neves Valente, who had been a graduate student at Brown studying physics during the 2000-01 school year, also fatally shot Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor Nuno F.G. Loureiro at Loureiro’s Boston-area home.

Neves Valente, who had attended school with Loureiro in Portugal in the 1990s, was found dead days later in a New Hampshire storage facility.

The Justice Department has since said Neves Valente planned the attack for years and left behind videos in which he confessed to the killings but gave no motive. The FBI recovered the electronic device containing the series of videos during a search of the storage facility where Neves Valente’s body was found.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press

 

