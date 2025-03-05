Washington, DC, to Remove ‘Black Lives Matter’ Painting from Street near White House, Mayor Says

(Headline USA) The nation’s capital city will remove the large painting of the words “Black Lives Matter” on a street one block from the White House Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser said.

Bowser pointed to the change on the social platform X on Tuesday, writing: “The mural inspired millions of people and helped our city through a painful period, but now we can’t afford to be distracted by meaningless congressional interference. The devastating impacts of the federal job cuts must be our number one concern.”

The move shows Bowser’s striking shift in tone toward Trump and congressional Republicans since the president’s first term in office. Bowser, a Democrat, ordered the painting and renamed the intersection Black Lives Matter Plaza as a public act of defiance in June 2020. It came after days of chaotic protests at that location over the death of George Floyd.

Her approach to the protests brought her into direct conflict with Trump. The president at the time accused Bowser of losing control of her city and threatened to invoke his power to take over the Metropolitan Police Department.

In Trump’s second stint in the White House, Bowser has worked to avoid conflict and downplay any points of contention. She traveled to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate to meet with president after his election and has publicly emphasized their points of agreement, such as a mutual desire to return federal workers back to their offices full time.

Trump recently revived a frequent campaign talking point about wanting a federal “takeover” of the nation’s capital, describing Washington as riddled with crime, graffiti and homeless encampments. Bowser has refused to comment on reports that the White House was preparing an executive order targeting Washington; she publicly said that the greatest threat to the so-called Home Rule autonomy was “some of the people in Congress.”

Bowser publicly siding with Black Lives Matter activists in 2020 didn’t earn her much credibility with them at the time. The local Black Lives Matter affiliate dismissed the move as “performative wokeness” and decried Bowser as overwhelmingly biased toward police. The same activists heaped scorn on Bowser on Tuesday following her reversal.

Nee Nee Taylor, a founding member of the D.C. Black Lives Matter affiliate, addressed Bowser on X on Tuesday, saying, “You never cared about Black Lives Mattering. You painting those words were performative.”

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press