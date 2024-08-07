Quantcast
Tuesday, August 6, 2024

Walz Picked for VP Spot at Last Minute after Fetterman Trashed Shapiro

'Fetterman knifing Shapiro for an unambiguously good reason is the best possible twist we could have gotten in this saga...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Tim Walz
Tim Walz / Image: KARE

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Many people wondered why Kamala Harris chose Gov. Tim Walz, DMinn., instead of Gov. Josh Shapiro, D-Pa., and it seems that Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., convinced Harris that Shapiro was a bad choice for her and the Democratic Party. 

The Daily Wire reported that Harris couldn’t decide on her running mate even one night before she was scheduled to make the announcement.

NBC News Chief White House correspondent Peter Alexander said that as of Aug. 5, 2024, “VP Harris had not yet made a final decision and wanted to sleep on it one more night.”

“This source tells me the Harris campaign has printed signs with Harris’ name and multiple different possible VP picks beneath it so they are prepared for whatever decision she makes,” Alexander wrote.

However, the next day, multiple news outlets reported that Harris picked Walz. Later that day, Harris formally announced Walz as her running mate, but before that, she confirmed the reports on social media.

Many people expected Shapiro to be selected as a potential vice president, but Walz was picked instead. Fox News Senior White House Correspondent Jacqui Heinrich explained that Fetterman convinced Harris not to pick Shapiro.

“Two sources confirm on background the deciding factor in the VP’s choice was what Sen Fetterman said publicly: concerns Shapiro’s own personal ambitions would cause him to upstage/override Harris. The video Shapiro produced with Philly Mayor Cherelle Parker’s team solidified this sentiment on Friday,” she wrote.

People quickly responded to the news on social media.

“Fetterman knifing Shapiro for an unambiguously good reason is the best possible twist we could have gotten in this saga,” one person wrote.

Walz was also endorsed by members of “The Squad,” including leftist Reps. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.

“Congratulations to our next Vice President,” Omar wrote, adding that Walz is “Bringing Minnesota nice to the ticket” and “[signing] universal school meals, paid family and sick leave, marijuana legalization and protections for reproductive rights into law.”

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Biden, Harris Released Almost 100 Illegals on Terror Watchlist in U.S.

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com