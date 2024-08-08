Quantcast
Thursday, August 8, 2024

Butler Coroner Says Only One Gunshot Hit Trump Shooter—Contradicting Previous Reports

'The head wounds were the cause of death, and the only gunshot wounds found on both of the deceased...'

Posted by Ken Silva
A photo of Trump shooter Thomas Crooks taken by a local counter sniper some 30 minutes before the attack.
A photo of Trump shooter Thomas Crooks taken by a local counter sniper some 30 minutes before the attack.

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The local newspaper Butler Eagle published an article Wednesday that conflicts with previous reports about how many times failed Trump assassin Thomas Crooks was shot by law enforcement at the July 13 campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Citing Butler County coroner William F. Young III, the Butler Eagle reported that Crooks was only hit with one shot.

“According to Young, the head wounds were the cause of death, and the only gunshot wounds found on both of the deceased,” the Eagle reported, referring to Crooks and one of his victims, deceased firefighter Corey Comperatore.

“It is unclear how many total shots were fired, including by law enforcement.”

Butler Coroner Young didn’t immediately respond to a phone message from Headline USA.

The Eagle’s account conflicts with reports that a local law enforcement officer likely first shot Crooks before the Secret Service put another hole in him 10 seconds later. That information came from The Washington Post. Other outlets have also reported that Crooks was hit multiple times by law enforcement.

“The shot from the local officer caused the would-be assassin to temporarily recoil from his perch on a rooftop, according to the two officials and a Washington Post analysis of video evidence,” the Post reported last week.

“Crooks’s retreat coincided with a 10-second pause in shooting, according to audio experts who examined the gunshots, a critical period that ended when the Secret Service countersniper shot and killed him.”

The Post also reported that the local officer who shot at Crooks was assigned to a barn behind and to the north of the rally stage, along with a counterassault and quick-reaction force team from Butler County.

“The officer, who was not a sniper, had left the barn and was outside on the ground nearby when Crooks began firing from the rooftop about 110 yards away,” the Post said.

The Post also interviewed Butler County District Attorney Richard Goldinger, who confirmed that a member of the county’s Emergency Services Unit—which is similar to a SWAT team—fired a shot at Crooks that prompted a reaction from the gunman.

“I don’t know if the officer actually hit Crooks and don’t believe he fired the neutralizing shot,” Goldinger, who oversees the emergency services unit, told the Post in a text message.

In addition to the Post’s account, anonymous sources have told Blaze Media that Crooks suffered at least three bullet wounds.

“It’s not yet known which sniper’s bullet struck Crooks’ head and killed him,” Blaze reporter Steve Baker reported July 19.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Dems’ Far-Left Veep Pick Tim Walz Is a Social-Media Sensation—in Communist CHINA
Next article
DHS Memo: Iranian Jihadist Assassins May Be Infiltrating U.S. via Mexico

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com