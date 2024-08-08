Quantcast
Wednesday, August 7, 2024

Report: Pa. Gov. Shapiro Lost Interest in Veep Job after Dud Interview w/ Kamala

'By contrast, Pennsylvania Gov. [Josh Shapiro's] team felt that his own interview with Harris did not go as well as it could have...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro gestures at a campaign event for Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris in Ambler, Pa., Monday, July 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Even though Kamala Harris didn’t choose him as a potential vice president, it seems that Gov. Josh Shapiro, DPa., wasn’t concerned about that because he lost interest in the vice presidential slot shortly after meeting Harris.

Trending Politics reported that insiders close to Shapiro suggested that the interview did not meet the politician’s expectations, leaving a sour taste among his advisers.

“Why not Shapiro? By contrast, Pennsylvania Gov. [Josh Shapiro’s] team felt that his own interview with Harris did not go as well as it could have. There was ‘not a great feeling’ coming out of it, according to a person in touch with Shapiro’s advisers,” Politico reported.

The news source also stated that Shapiro made an excuse to ensure he wouldn’t become her pick.

“A person familiar with the selection process told our colleagues that, after their meeting on Sunday, Shapiro called Harris’ team and made clear that he was ‘struggling with the decision to leave his current job as governor, in order to seek the vice presidency,'” Politico added.

Another reason why Harris picked Gov. Tim Walz, D, Minn., over Shapiro was that he is a Jew who previously supported Israel. On the other hand, Walz is a typical far-left politician who will go as far as needed to stay in power.

Political consultant Hank Sheinkopf agreed that the reason why Harris didn’t pick Shapiro was because he is a Jew who used to be pro-Israel. Sheinkopf added that Walz was picked precisely because he is a safer bet when it comes to appealing to far-left and Jew-hating voters.

“The ticket would have been too pro-Israel. Harris doesn’t need a battle over Israel-Gaza. She has to keep the progressives in the fold,” he said.

Harris officially announced the selection with a video clip, and many people mocked her for staging a simple phone call.

“My work here in Pennsylvania is far from finished — there is a lot more stuff I want to get done for our Commonwealth. Over the next 90 days, I look forward to traveling all across the Commonwealth to unite Pennsylvanians behind my friends Kamala Harris and Tim Walz and defeat Donald Trump. See you tonight in Philly,” Shapiro said.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
