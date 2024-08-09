Quantcast
Friday, August 9, 2024

Walz Military Retirement Coincided with Political Campaign

'When Tim Walz was asked by his country to go to Iraq, do you know what he did? He dropped out of the Army and allowed his unit to go without him...'

Posted by Headline USA Editor
Tim Walz
Tim Walz / Image: KARE

(Therese Boudreaux, The Center Square) Democrat Vice Presidential pick and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is again facing scrutiny over his military retirement after Trump running mate J.D. Vance accused Walz of running for Congress to avoid deployment in Iraq.

“When Tim Walz was asked by his country to go to Iraq, do you know what he did? He dropped out of the Army and allowed his unit to go without him,” Vance said Wednesday at a Michigan news conference.

Walz enlisted as a member of the National Guard at age 17, serving for 24 years in Nebraska and Minnesota. When he ran for Congress for the first time in 2005, he held the rank of command sergeant major in the 1st Battalion, 125th Field Artillery.

On March 17 of that year, the National Guard Public Affairs Office announced a possible mobilization of part or all of Walz’s battalion to serve in Iraq over the following two years.

At that time, Walz said he was determined to stay in the race.

“As Command Sergeant Major I have a responsibility not only to ready my battalion for Iraq, but also to serve if called on. I am dedicated to serving my country to the best of my ability, whether that is in Washington DC or in Iraq,” Walz said in a campaign news release. “I don’t want to speculate on what shape my campaign will take if I am deployed, but I have no plans to drop out of the race.”

Almost exactly two months later, May 16, Walz retired honorably from military service without having seen combat. He won the congressional election in 2006, and won re-election five times before running for Minnesota governor. Walz has served as the state’s governor since 2018.

The Harris-Walz campaign responded to Vance’s accusations with praise for the governor’s record, stating “he chaired Veterans Affairs and was a tireless advocate for our men and women in uniform — and as Vice President of the United States he will continue to be a relentless champion for our veterans and military families.”

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Records Show Trump Shooter’s Trips to DHS-Linked Gun Range; Some Indicate He Had Company
Next article
FBI Affidavit: Militia Provocateur Took Explosives Manuals from Defense Intelligence Agency

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com