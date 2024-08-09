Quantcast
Friday, August 9, 2024

Records Show Trump Shooter’s Trips to DHS-Linked Gun Range; Some Indicate He Had Company

'We know very little about him...'

Posted by Ken Silva
Thomas Crooks
Thomas Matthew Crooks / PHOTO: Bethel Park School District via AP

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, has released records from the Clairton Sportsmen’s Club, the shooting range Thomas Crooks used in the lead-up to his alleged assassination attempt against Donald Trump.

The records show Crooks became a member of Clairton Sportsmen’s Club last August and visited there at least 43 times, the last visit being the day before he tried to kill Trump at the July 13 campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Crooks was a member of the Clairton Sportsmen’s Club “through his family,” according to the Associated Press.

Of his 43 trips, Crooks might have had company at least four times: Aug. 31, 2023; Sept. 28, 2023; Nov. 10, 2023; and April 24 of this year. On those dates, someone signed into Clairton on the exact same time and used the same ranges—with Crooks and the mystery visitor both using the rifle and pistol range on Nov. 10.

Grassley redacted the names of the other visitors to Clairton, which is also reportedly a training ground for the Department Homeland Security. According to local news site TribLive, Clairton was used by the DHS for police training on a day Crooks wasn’t there.

Grassley’s office reportedly described Crooks’ visits as “intense preparation in the months prior to his attempted assassination of the former president.”

Also noteworthy was Crooks visiting the gun range on Valentine’s Day this year, and on Christmas and Halloween last year, according to the records.

According to TribLive, Clairton spans 180 acres in West Mifflin and Jefferson Hills and boasts more than 2,000 members. The club has several rifle ranges, including at least one that is 200 yards.

In the days after the shooting, club president Bill Sellitto reportedly told TribLive, “What happened was a terrible, terrible, terrible thing. That’s not who we are.”

“We know very little about him,” club president Bill Sellitto also told the AP. “That was a terrible, terrible thing that happened Saturday — that’s not what we’re about by any means.”

He declined to comment Thursday when the records were released.

As a freshman, Crooks had tried out for his high school rifle team but was rejected for poor marksmanship.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Gold Demand in Tech and Industry Continued to Rebound in Second Quarter
Next article
Walz Military Retirement Coincided with Political Campaign

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com