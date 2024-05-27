Quantcast
Tuesday, May 28, 2024

Walmart Pushes LGBT Propaganda Before ‘Pride’ Month

'Not just a slogan. #PrideAlways is a reminder to lead with love...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Walmart
Cashiers process purchases at a Walmart Supercenter in North Bergen, N.J. / PHOTO: AP

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Walmart decided not to learn from the mistakes of Bud Light and Target by promoting its new pro-LGBT apparel on social media ahead of “Pride” month on June 1, 2024.

“Not just a slogan. #PrideAlways is a reminder to lead with love,” the woke company wrote on Instagram.

A notebook that says “beyond gender,” a tote bag that says “totes gay,” a fanny pack with “I heart gay people” on it and rainbow-colored products like a pool floatie and an apron were among the products in Walmart’s new “Pride Always” collection, Fox Business reported.

“While I was creating my collection, it was important to me for it to be positive and uplifting,” Bianca of Bianca Designs said in the promo of her collection.

Despite the Target backlash, Walmart said last year that the company will not get rid of its LGBT merchandise.

“I think we have merchandise that we sell all year that supports different groups. I’d say in this particular case, we haven’t changed anything in our assortment,” the company’s Chief Merchandising Officer Latriece Watkins said, responding to a question about the Target controversy made at the company’s associate and shareholder week.

Last year, in response to a question about the company’s engagement with public commentary, Walmart U.S. CEO Doug McMillon doubled down on shoving the far-left “values” down normal people’s throats by telling the company’s shareholders that the company does not “wake up in the morning wanting to go and make social and political statements.”

“We’re [a] retailer. We want everybody to feel comfortable shopping with us… and we want everybody to feel comfortable and excited about working at Walmart,” he said.

Walmart’s promotion came just weeks after Target announced that its “Pride” collection would only be available in “select stores” after the company faced a major boycott by conservatives last year.

The news source reported that the backlash was so massive that some stores at the time were told to hide their “Pride” month displays to avoid sparking a “Bud Light situation.”

Bud Light was another major company that was boycotted by conservatives last year.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
