Victims Identified in Minneapolis Catholic School Shooting

(Jon Styf, The Center Square) “As a family, we are shattered, and words cannot capture the depth of our pain.”

Those are the words of the parents of 10-year-old Harper Moyski, one of the victims of a Wednesday shooting at the Church of Annunciation in Minneapolis. The other was 8-year-old Fletcher Merkel.

The students were shot while attending Mass on Wednesday morning by a 23-year-old shooter who formerly attended the church and school.

Both of the students who were killed were identified, along with many of the other 18 injured in the shooting, as families have begun GoFundMe pages to raise funds in the victim’s honor.

Moyski’s family has nearly $100,000 raised of a goal of $180,000.

“Harper was a bright, joyful, and deeply loved 10-year-old whose laughter, kindness, and spirit touched everyone who knew her,” wrote parents Mike Moyski and Jackie Flavin. “Our hearts are broken not only as parents, but also for Harper’s sister, who adored her big sister and is grieving an unimaginable loss.”

Another victim was 12-year-old Sophia Forchas, who was shot in the attack and is currently in the intensive care unit at an area hospital. Her mother is a pediatric critical care nurse who was called to assist in the shooting before finding out that it was her child’s school.

“She has already undergone emergency surgery, and her medical team is doing everything they can to stabilize her,” the fundraiser said. “Her road ahead will be long, uncertain, and incredibly difficult — but she is strong, and she is not alone.”

The family of 13-year-old Endre say that he was shot twice during Mass on Wednesday morning.

“In the face of unimaginable fear and pain, Endre showed strength and faith beyond his years,” the fundraiser said. “Before he was rushed into surgery, Endre looked at the surgeon and asked one simple, powerful request, ‘Can you say a prayer with me?’”