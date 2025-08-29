Friday, August 29, 2025

Victims Identified in Minneapolis Catholic School Shooting

“As a family, we are shattered, and words cannot capture the depth of our pain.” Those are the words of the parents of 10-year-old Harper Moyski…

Posted by Headline USA Editor
A parent hugs her son during an active shooter situation at the Annunciation Church in Minneapolis, Minn., Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2025. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Star Tribune via AP)

(Jon Styf, The Center Square) “As a family, we are shattered, and words cannot capture the depth of our pain.”

Those are the words of the parents of 10-year-old Harper Moyski, one of the victims of a Wednesday shooting at the Church of Annunciation in Minneapolis. The other was 8-year-old Fletcher Merkel.

The students were shot while attending Mass on Wednesday morning by a 23-year-old shooter who formerly attended the church and school.

Both of the students who were killed were identified, along with many of the other 18 injured in the shooting, as families have begun GoFundMe pages to raise funds in the victim’s honor.

Moyski’s family has nearly $100,000 raised of a goal of $180,000.

“Harper was a bright, joyful, and deeply loved 10-year-old whose laughter, kindness, and spirit touched everyone who knew her,” wrote parents Mike Moyski and Jackie Flavin. “Our hearts are broken not only as parents, but also for Harper’s sister, who adored her big sister and is grieving an unimaginable loss.”

Another victim was 12-year-old Sophia Forchas, who was shot in the attack and is currently in the intensive care unit at an area hospital. Her mother is a pediatric critical care nurse who was called to assist in the shooting before finding out that it was her child’s school.

“She has already undergone emergency surgery, and her medical team is doing everything they can to stabilize her,” the fundraiser said. “Her road ahead will be long, uncertain, and incredibly difficult — but she is strong, and she is not alone.”

The family of 13-year-old Endre say that he was shot twice during Mass on Wednesday morning.

“In the face of unimaginable fear and pain, Endre showed strength and faith beyond his years,” the fundraiser said. “Before he was rushed into surgery, Endre looked at the surgeon and asked one simple, powerful request, ‘Can you say a prayer with me?’”

 

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Gaines’ Father Enters Tennessee Congressional Race

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com