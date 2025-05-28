Venezuelan Fugitive Suspected of Murdering 18-year-old Texan Arrested

(Bethany Blankley, The Center Square) A Venezuelan national illegally in the U.S. was arrested on Tuesday after being on the run since allegedly killing a north Texan 18-year-old on Sunday.

The Grapevine Police Department said its officers, working with Texas game wardens, had taken into custody Daikerlyn Alejandra Gonzalez Gonzalez, the suspect tied to the death of Texan Ava Moore. The Office of the Attorney General, Texas Department of Public Safety, the Dallas Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations were involved in tracking down two alleged fugitives they say were involved in her death.

Ava Renee Moore, 18, was killed Sunday night while kayaking on Lake Grapevine, a reservoir roughly 20 miles northwest of Dallas. She had just graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy Preparatory School on May 19 and accepted her appointment to join the U.S. Air Force Academy’s Class of 2029. She was a graduate of Timber Creek High School in Ft. Worth.

In addition to Gonzalez Gonzalez, another suspect was arrested who allegedly helped her flee the scene, Attorney General Ken Paxton said.

“On Sunday, Daikerlyn Alejandra Gonzalez Gonzalez – an illegal alien from Venezuela – struck and killed an 18-year-old woman, Ava Moore, on Lake Grapevine with a jet ski. The suspect then fled the scene with a male illegal alien, subsequently committing a hit-and-run after striking another vehicle. Paxton’s Fugitive Apprehension Unit tracked down and arrested the illegal aliens connected to the crimes, working with the Texas Parks and Wildlife, the Grapevine Police Department, the Dallas Police Department, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security,” he said.

“Ava Moore’s senseless death was caused by an illegal alien who should have never been in our country in the first place. My heart breaks for Ava’s family and friends, and my prayers are with them as they face this tragedy,” he said. The OAG is continuing to work with local, state, and national law enforcement partners involved in the case.

NBC 5 News reported that witnesses saw two women on a jet ski hit Moore while she was kayaking on Sunday and drive away. Several Good Samaritans carried Moore out of the water and provided first aid as did first responders, but it was too late. “Moore died from severe traumatic injuries,” the outlet reported.

Moore was a star basketball player in high school and was determined to join the Air Force and serve her country, an Air Force Academy official said. She never got the chance.

“We lost an exemplary teammate this weekend – Cadet Candidate Ava Moore, whose passion for leadership and service left an impact on everyone she met. Ava’s constant happiness and attitude helped her squadron get through the challenges of the Prep School, and her drive to excel was on display as she sought out leadership positions to improve herself and her team,” Lt. Gen. Tony Bauernfeind, U.S. Air Force Academy superintendent, said in a statement. “Our team is focused on providing support to Ava’s family, her Prep School Squadron, the Prep School Women’s Basketball team, and the entire Academy family.”

The academy is providing a “full complement of support services, including Academy chaplains, mental health professionals, leaders, and others” it said.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Ava’s family, friends and loved ones. Ava, may you find blue skies and tailwinds as you rest forever in peace,” it added.

Moore is the second young Texas female to be killed by Venezuelans illegally in the country, after Houstonian Jocelyn Nungaray, The Center Square reported.

Their deaths occurred after a record number of more than 1 million Venezuelans illegally entered the country under the Biden administration, The Center Square exclusively reported.