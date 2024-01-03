Quantcast
Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Venezuelan Arrested for Carrying Machete, Butcher’s Knife at U.S. Capitol

Marquez 'unlawfully entered the United States on an unknown date, at an unknown location and without being admitted, inspected, or paroled by an immigration official...'

Posted by Editor 1
Illegal immigration
Migrants walk on a dirt road after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, Tuesday in Mission, Texas. / PHOTO: AP

(Bethany Blankley, The Center Square) A Venezuelan man who illegally entered the U.S. was arrested after wielding a machete and knife in the U.S. Capitol building the day after Christmas. He is being processed for removal.

Jose Leonardo Marquez–Marquez, a 23-year-old Venezuelan national, was arrested by U.S. Capitol Police on Dec. 26 for carrying a machete, a butcher’s knife and a brick at the U.S. Capitol. He was charged with carrying a dangerous weapon and possessing a prohibited weapon.

He was taken into custody the next day by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Enforcement and Removal Operations (ICE ERO) agents in Washington, D.C.

“Jose Leonardo Marquez–Marquez posed a significant threat to people in and around the U.S. Capitol,” said Patrick Divver, acting field office director for ICE ERO Washington, D.C., in a statement.

“Thanks to our law enforcement partners at the U.S. Capitol Police, this threat was mitigated quickly,” he added. “Fortunately, Marquez is currently in ERO custody and will face removal proceedings.”

Marquez “unlawfully entered the United States on an unknown date, at an unknown location and without being admitted, inspected, or paroled by an immigration official,” ICE said.

Border patrol considers him a gotaway—a foreign national who illegally entered the U.S. between a port of entry, intentionally to evade capture by law enforcement.

Roughly 1.7 million gotaways have been reported since January 2021, the Center Square first reported.

Former Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz previously testified before Congress that gotaways are underreported by between 10% and 20%; officials don’t know who they are, how many or where they are.

After Marquez illegally entered, Border Patrol agents in the El Paso region of Texas arrested him on Aug. 21, 2022. The next day, he was released “on Alternatives to Detention due to a lack of detention capacity,” ICE said.

Two months later, he reported to ICE-ERO officials in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 5, 2023, and was issued a notice to appear before a Department of Justice immigration judge.

On Dec. 27, 2023, ICE ERO-Washington, D.C., agents lodged an immigration detainer— notice of action, against him with the U.S. Marshals Service in Washington, D.C. Later that day, he was transferred into ICE-ERO custody in Washington, D.C., and remains in custody as he awaits removal proceedings.

He is among an untold number of people who illegally entered the U.S. and once caught were released into the United States by Border Patrol agents only to later be arrested for committing a crime, as he Center Square has previously reported.

Other recent ICE ERO removals include a Chilean military officer wanted for kidnapping and murder; a Brazilian fugitive wanted for raping a child; Guatemalans wanted for murder and rape; an MS-13 gang member on El Salvador’s Top 100 list; and a Brazilian military officer involved in a 2015 massacre.

They also include hundreds in recent operations with criminal convictions for certain felonies or other crimes including “murder for hire, manslaughter, sex crimes against children, assault with a firearm, battery, domestic violence, drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance and driving under the influence,” and determined “to be a threat to national security, public safety or border security.”

In fiscal year 2022, ICE ERO agents arrested 46,396 illegal foreign nationals with criminal histories including 198,498 associated charges and convictions.

The charges and convictions include 21,531 assault offenses; 8,164 sex and sexual assault offenses; 5,554 weapons offenses; 1,501 homicide-related offenses; and 1,114 kidnapping offenses.

In fiscal year 2022, ICE ERO agents also conducted 72,177 removals to over 150 countries.

Fiscal 2023 numbers have not yet been published.

Copyright 2023. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
U.S. Debt Surpasses $34T as Rate of Borrowing Grows Rapidly
Next article
FBI Initially Closed Case on J6 Provocateur Ray Epps in July 2021

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com