VA Never Disclosed Safety Signal for Pfizer Vaccine After Finding It

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) An email from May 13, 2021, that was obtained by the Epoch Times revealed that the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs detected a signal for myocarditis and pericarditis for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

Myocarditis is heart inflammation and pericarditis is inflammation of tissue around the heart.

Fran Cunningham, a VA official, wrote in the email that data from the VA Center For Medication Safety showed “a signal for myocarditis/pericarditis… with Pfizer vaccine following the 1st dose.”

In the email, Cunningham was corresponding with Dr. Tom Shimabukuro and Dr. Lauri Markowitz, two top vaccine safety employees with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Neither the VA nor the CDC shared the discovery of the signal with the public.

Inquiries that were sent to Shimabukuro and Markowitz were also funneled to a CDC spokesperson, who said that the VA later conveniently determined the signal “was not a true signal.”

In a June 2021 private meeting that included some of the CDC officials, VA officials said that no signal had been found in a surveillance system. Neither audio nor transcript of the meeting has been made public.

“This is yet another agency that warned the CDC regarding the myocarditis signal and affirmed that it was a ’real’ signal using epidemiologic data. The CDC and VA had a strong responsibility to let the public know about the signal but chose to bury it in order to avoid causing ‘vaccine hesitancy’ by showing the actual risks of the COVID-19 vaccine,” Brian Hooker, chief scientific officer of the nonprofit Children’s Health Defense, said.

Throughout the COVID-19 hysteria, the CDC has been aggressively promoting the jab that was supposed to protect a person from the virus.

It was also discovered that the VA was the first federal agency in the country that forced its workers to inject themselves with the COVID-19 vaccine and even kept its tyrannical vaccine mandate in place after many other agencies rescinded theirs.