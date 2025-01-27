‘Help a Fed Out’: U.Va. Faculty Caught Colluding w/ Deep State … AGAIN?

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) With President Donald Trump’s government reforms now achieving in his long promised draining, the rats, snakes and other swamp-creatures who found sanctity in the permanent bureaucracy will be forced to flee elsewhere, and corrupt academic institutions are a top candidate.

A shocking video from the University of Virginia’s latest faculty senate meeting appeared to show Julia Smith, the school’s executive director for federal relations and special assistant to school President Jim Ryan, urging the far-left faculty members to discreetly “help a fed out” as they deal with the backlash from voters having reelected Trump in November.

UVA's Julia Smith's message to faculty was to "help a fed out" and be "discreet" in talking with federal program officers during the communication freeze. It certainly seems legally dubious to direct faculty to violate an executive order. "If you are hearing from program… pic.twitter.com/w6o3GzvFbs — The Jefferson Council (@TheJeffersonC) January 26, 2025

Trump, who has floated the idea of doing away with the Department of Education entirely, recently implemented a government-wide ban on discriminatory diversity, equity and inclusion policies. Another policy forces public servants—many of whom may have taken up residence in the bucolic Piedmont region encompassing Charlottesville—to report back to the office and discontinue any remote work policies.

Smith appeared to be urging any heads of hiring for the various departments at the state-funded public university to offer preferential treatment to those in the process of losing their cushy positions in Washington, D.C.

“Many of them, if they still have access to their resources, have been trying to reach out to their faculty, um, uh, friends and, um, let them know what’s going on, but we don’t want to draw too much attention to that,” she said, referring to program officers at federal agencies where a communication freeze had taken effect. “They’re just trying to do the right thing, um, and, uh, we dont want to get them at odds with their employers.”

Smith’s remarks are not the first time in recent years that woke officials from the university, founded in 1819 by Thomas Jefferson, have run dangerously close to committing seditious conspiracy.

‘UNITE THE RIGHT’ PSY-OP

One of the major takeaways in the aftermath of the 2017 riots in Charlottesville, Va., was the role of federal agencies in covertly helping to orchestrate and foment the violence, and to cover it up afterward as they crafted the bogus anti-Trump narrative that many continue to push.

FBI informants were discovered to have infiltrated many of the right-wing groups that participated in the so-called Unite the Right rally, where they marched, with all the necessary permits, in opposition to the city’s illegal effort to tear down to century-old Confederate landmarks.

The “feds” also are suspected of having infiltrated the other side, including Antifa operatives who were bused in from other states. Among them was a gun-wielding professor from the University of North Carolina who drove around the city making terroristic threats.

Left-wing operatives created improvised incendiary devices and projectiles, ratcheting up the level of violence, while police were given a stand-down order from either the mayor or from Gov. Terry McAuliffe, a former Clinton surrogate eager to help sow chaos after his preferred candidate’s humiliating loss.

To clean up the suspicious circumstances and their role in it, Democrats tapped former Obama U.S. Attorney Tim Heaphy to lead the task force that would oversee the official assignment of blame.

That, of course, fell squarely on the shoulders of the mostly-peaceful protesters on the Right, while on the Left, the propaganda machine was hard at work making sure no equivalence between the two sets of ideological extremists could seep into the narrative.

Trump’s attempt to reframe the issue in its proper context, generously offering that there were “very fine people” on the radical Left, as well as the Right, was warped by the fake news into an endorsement of neo-Nazis, whom Trump had specifically condemned in his statement.

Trump: You also had people that were very fine people, on both sides. Also Trump in the same speech: I'm not talking about the neo-Nazis and the white nationalists, because they should be condemned totally. The fact Legacy Media has enabled this hoax for years says a lot. pic.twitter.com/mTJkEv0QfG — The Rabbit Hole (@TheRabbitHole84) October 1, 2024

Heaphy went on to serve as the general counsel for U.Va., railroading woke policies through the usual red tape, regardless of their legality, until the election of Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Attorney General Jason Miyares forced him from his office.

He then accepted a full-time role as a top legal adviser for House Democrats’ controversial Jan. 6 committee, which recently received executive pardons from out-going President Joe Biden, offering clemency for their criminal conduct.

Much like the Jan. 6 political dissidents, many of whom were subsequently pardoned by Trump after the Biden Justice Department’s aggressive prosecution, Charlottesville continues to reap the fallout of a radical shock-and-awe lawfare campaign that relies on obscure legal theories and selective, politically motivated prosecutions.

George Soros-backed Charlottesville District Attorney Jim Hingeley recently prosecuted Augustus Sol Invictus, one of the tiki-torch-wielding protesters who marched up to U.Va.’s iconic Rotunda, despite Hingeley’s predecessor having determined there was no case.

Invictus (né Austin Mitchell Gillespie) received five years for his involvement in the eight-year-old protest, although a judge suspended all but nine months.

RAPE HOAX = POWER GRAB

Federal meddling in university affairs also resulted in at least one other major scandal in recent memory.

In 2014, Rolling Stone magazine notoriously published Sabrina Rubin Erdely’s salacious account of a gang rape that allegedly took place at one of the school’s prominent fraternity houses.

As pieces of the “Jackie” narrative began to crumble, Rolling Stone retracted the story and later was forced to settle several major defamation lawsuits against the fraternity brothers and an unwitting staff member whom Erdely had smeared in the process.

It also appeared that the entire thing had been a Project Mockingbird-style operation led by the Eric Holder DOJ to plant a fake story for the purpose of ginning up a sexual-assault scandal that would allow the feds to seize further control of university oversight, pressuring schools like U.Va. to wage war against fraternities and other outside social activities beyond the normal purview of school administrators.

Investigations revealed that Erdely was introduced to the fake victim, U.Va. student Jackie Coakley, by Emily Renda—a member of President Barack Obama’s White House Task Force to Protect Students from Sexual Assault.

The pre-MeToo push resulted in many young men being denied due process and having their lives severely disrupted, if not destroyed, by spurious and questionable allegations. However, due to the fact that schools were able to assert privacy protections on behalf of the accusers, the total number who fell victim to these Star Chamber proceedings remains unknown.

Ben Sellers is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/realbensellers.