Rolling Stone Claims ‘Tucker’-Supporting TPUSA Audience Jeered Nikki Haley

(Molly Bruns, Headline USA) Rolling Stone magazine was caught in a fake news hoax regarding Turning Point USA’s America Fest, claiming that the crowd turned against presidential candidate Nikki Haley.

The Rolling Stone reported that the crowd started shouting “F**K HER,” and that when Steve Bannon mentioned her in his speech, the crowd changed profanities as well, according to Revolver.

TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk called out the lie and demanded a correction in a post on Twitter.

This is a lie by the smear merchants at RollingStone The crowd chanted TUCKER not “F-HER” regarding Trump's possible VP We demand an immediate correction or we will sue @RollingStone The video directly contradicts this headline. They knowingly lied. pic.twitter.com/M6xKbjGaMg — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) December 21, 2023

“This is a lie by the smear merchants at Rolling Stone. The crowd chanted TUCKER not ‘F-HER’ regarding Trump’s possible VP,” Kirk explained. “We demand an immediate correction or we will sue @RollingStone. The video directly contradicts this headline. They knowingly lied.”

In the video of Bannon’s speech, he looks slightly taken aback for a moment, mistaking the chanting for Tucker Carlson as profanity.

Both Carlson and Haley have been floated as possible running mates for presumptive GOP nominee Donald Trump. However, as Bannon noted, many conservatives are “not fans” of the centrist, pro-Establishment Haley.

Bannon warned against Haley becoming vice president, claiming she would be worse than former VP Mike Pence, eliciting the calls of “Tucker” from the audience to convey their preferred choice.

However, Rolling Stone author Tim Dickinson claimed that the vitriolic reaction from the crowd at the mention of Haley “underscores how the MAGA movement now identifies Haley as [former President Donald] Trump’s most serious opponent in the GOP primary.”

The piece also described TPUSA as a “Christian nationalist group.”

AmericaFest was a four day event geared toward college students, hosting seminars and speeches by prominent conservative speakers.

Carlson attended the event, taking part in a roundtable with podcaster Tim Pool. He did not comment on the crowd’s shouting.

Rolling Stone perpetuated several notable hoax stories in the past, including falsely implying that Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick died at the hands of J6 protestors, and perpetuating a story of a false rape at University of Virginia.

The latter resulted in a sizeable defamation verdict against the longtime music magazine, and resulted in an in-depth examination on the journalistic failure by the Columbia Journalism Review.

It came to light that the reporter had been working in coordination with the Obama Justice Department’s Office of Civil Rights, which was effectively a liaison between the magazine and the university activists who were coaching the bogus rape accuser, “Jackie.”

Rolling Stone also launched a smear attack against former Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., after he lost his primary race amid a slew of salacious allegations.

Although the magazine attempted to discredit Cawthorn’s statements concerning sexual improprieties in the halls of Congress, the former lawmaker has since been vindicated regarding those claims.