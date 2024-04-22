Quantcast
Monday, April 22, 2024

Report: UCLA Med School’s DEI Chief Plagiarized Her Dissertation

Perry's objective a is to 'embed our aspirational Cultural North Stars value in our organizational DNA...'

Posted by Jacob Bruns
Natalie J. Perry
Natalie J. Perry / IMAGE: UCLA via Facebook

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) A Diversity, Equity and Inclusion official at the University of California, Los Angeles plagiarized parts of her dissertation, which was about DEI programs, according to a Daily Wire report by prominent investigative reporters Chris Rufo and Luke Rosiak.

The official in question, Natalie J. Perry,  who currently leads UCLA’s medical school DEI program called “Cultural North Star.”

In her 2014 dissertation, “Faculty Perceptions of Diversity at a Highly Selective Research-Intensive University,” written for the University of Virginia, Perry argued that state institutions should be coerced into having larger DEI departments. But the paper contains many passages that she did not write at all.

According to her professional biography, Perry’s objective a is to “embed our aspirational Cultural North Stars value in our organizational DNA.”

The DEI officer even received honors from UCLA last month in recognition of her “empathy” and her “radical listening.”

Unfortunately for Perry, she holds a prestigious academic position at a major university despite having only published one academic paper. And that paper—her dissertation—is flooded with blatant plagiarism.

Reviewers recently discovered that she took text directly from at least 10 other papers without attribution, including entire paragraphs that contained only minor alterations from the original texts that she found elsewhere.

In one instance, she took a paragraph from a paper written by Adalberto Aguirre and Ruben Martinez and simply replace the word “types” with the word “examples,” and left the rest the same without any acknowledgement or attribution of the real authors of the rest of the paragraph.

In another embarrassing incident, Perry copied and pasted a passage nearly 1,000 words in length from a paper written by Chad Hartnell, Amy Yi Ou and Angelo Kinicki, and did not credit the authors at all.

Meanwhile, as its upper-level administrators fail to complete basic tasks with integrity, the UCLA School of Medicine requires students to take courses on “structural racism,” “indigenous womxn” and “two-spirits.”

According to the report, Perry and UCLA did not return requests for comment.

Headline USA reached out to Evan Pivonka, the special assistant to the Honor Committee at the University of Virginia to inquire whether the school intended to address the egregious violation in any way and will update with any response.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Calif. Town Ousts First Tranny Council Mayor in Recall Election
Next article
Biden Admin Sues Sheetz for Using Criminal Background Checks in Hiring

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com